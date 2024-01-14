Prominent Green Party MP and human rights lawyer Golriz Ghahraman has stood aside from her portfolios after she was accused of shoplifting at an Auckland store. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman has returned to New Zealand, following the surfacing of accusations of shoplifting while she was overseas.

Ghahraman had been away on a personal trip that had been planned months ago when allegations surfaced last week that she had shoplifted from Auckland clothing retailer Scotties Boutique before Christmas.

The party confirmed last week she had stood down from all of her portfolio responsibilities until the matter had been resolved.

Police later confirmed they were investigating reports of an incident on December 23. They received the report the same day.

Green co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson on Friday said the party had been aware of the accusation since December 27 but had not made a statement at the time because the store did not want the matter made public and was happy to wait for Ghahraman to return.

They also confirmed a second allegation of shoplifting had been made.

Scotties Boutique has continually refused to comment when approached by media.

Police also had nothing to say about the second alleged incident.

A Green Party spokesperson has confirmed to RNZ that Ghahraman was back in New Zealand on Monday.