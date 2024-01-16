Golriz Ghahraman has resigned after allegations of shoplifting. The Green MP said that her mental health had been “badly affected” by the stress of her work as an MP. Video / Supplied / NZ Herald

Accused shoplifter and Green Party politician Golriz Ghahraman has resigned as an MP and offered an explanation about why she “act[ed] in ways that are completely out of character”.

She made her announcement yesterday, about 17 hours after a third shoplifting allegation surfaced and almost a week after the first accusation was made and she was initially stood down from her portfolios.

It also came just after the Herald obtained security footage appearing to show Ghahraman at Scotties Boutique, the exclusive Ponsonby clothing store she is alleged to have shoplifted on two occasions, allegedly stealing a designer handbag.

Four hours after Ghahraman resigned and publicly apologised, two police detectives visited her Grey Lynn home, where they received no answer when they knocked on her door.

Police have confirmed they were investigating three alleged shoplifting incidents - two at Scotties from December and one from high-end Wellington store Cre8iveworx dating from October.

Ghahraman’s party leaders refused to comment on the allegations while the police investigations were ongoing, with co-leader James Shaw saying, “We don’t want to do the police’s job here. What is important is that she is taking responsibility.”

Shaw and co-leader Marama Davidson spoke of Ghahraman’s history in politics and Davidson said: “I’m losing a friend and a colleague who I have been close to and have worked with for six years.”

In a statement yesterday, Ghahraman said: “It is clear to me that my mental health is being badly affected by the stresses relating to my work.

“This has led me to act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them.”

Ghahraman said she “fell short” of the expectations of elected representatives.

“I’m sorry. It’s not a behaviour I can explain because it’s not rational in any way, and after medical evaluation, I understand I’m not well,’ she said.

“With that in mind, I don’t want to hide behind my mental health problems, and I take full responsibility for my actions which I deeply regret. I have let down a lot of people and I am very sorry.

“The best thing for my mental health is to resign as a Member of Parliament and to focus on my recovery,” Ghahraman said.

She also thanked Scotties Boutique for the “kindness and empathy” it had shown her.

“It is a great honour to serve as a member of Parliament. I am proud of my advocacy work on human rights and foreign affairs, and particularly proud of campaigns that resulted in practical improvements to the electoral laws governing donations and overseas voting.”

In a statement shortly after Ghahraman’s resignation, Shaw and Davidson said: “We support the decision she has made to resign.

“It is clear to us that Ms Ghahraman is in a state of extreme distress. She has taken responsibility and apologised.

“We are deeply sorry to see Ms Ghahraman leave under these circumstances and we wish her all the best for the future.”

Shaw and Davidson then held a press conference where they spoke of threats of sexual and physical violence Ghahraman faced while working as an MP.

Shaw said: “Parliament is a stressful place for anybody, but Ghahraman has been subject to continuous threats of sexual violence, physical violence, and death threats.

“In disclosing her mental health issues, she is not looking for an excuse here... she is seeking to explain her actions, not justify it. We have offered any support that we can provide,” he said.

Shaw also confirmed Celia Wade-Brown, the former mayor of Wellington would take Ghahraman’s seat in Parliament.

The Green Party earlier said no other party members were involved in the alleged shoplifting incidents.

The first accusation surfaced last Wednesday, involving Scotties Boutique in Ponsonby, where she allegedly shoplifted on December 23.

At the time, a Green Party spokesman said the party was aware of the allegation and had been in contact with the store to better understand the situation.

She was stood down from her justice, foreign affairs, defence, ethnic communities and trade portfolios.

The Herald later learned the party had known of the accusation four days after the incident allegedly happened. Yesterday, Shaw said the “facts of the situation” were not yet clear when they first heard the allegation and they wanted more information before making any public statements.

A party statement made at the time read: “To help us understand the details of what may have happened, a representative of the Green Party sought clarification from the store, as well as from Ms Ghahraman.”

The Herald reported a second shoplifting allegation, also involving Scotties Boutique, last Friday. The party earlier said it was made aware of the second accusation on January 5.

Unconfirmed reports were made about the price of the items Ghahraman allegedly stole from Scotties, with sources telling ZB Plus they cost about $15,000.

Ghahraman has refused to comment when approached, and the Herald learned she had been overseas with friends. The Green Party confirmed she was out of the country and said she had planned this trip in advance of any accusations surfacing.

Yesterday, Shaw said they had a meeting with her on Saturday.

Then the Herald was also provided security footage from Scotties Boutique appearing to show Ghahraman holding a small designer handbag, which was concealed from other shoppers, which she then placed into one of her two large totes.

Security footage appears to show Ghahraman holding a small designer handbag, which was concealed from other shoppers, which she then placed into one of her two large totes.

She is seen looking over her shoulder at the other two women shopping in the same section.

She then continues to rifle through the other clothing.

The Herald then published the footage shortly after Ghahraman announced her resignation. Part of her statement read: “I now ask for people to give me the space and privacy I need to get better. I won’t be commenting further at this time.”

Ghahraman made New Zealand history as the first refugee to be sworn in as an MP, having arrived in Aotearoa as a child asylum seeker with her family from Iran. She was selected as a Green Party list candidate in January 2017.

In the 2023 election, Ghahraman was ranked at No 7 on the Green Party’s list.

Recently, she has been outspoken on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, considering it “ethnic cleansing” and called on world leaders to stand against Israel’s military actions which she has described as “crimes against humanity”.

In 2020, Ghahraman opened up about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis.

She said at the time she had a “responsibility” to start an honest conversation about the autoimmune disease.

Ghahraman said she first learned about her diagnosis two years prior after she began to lose sight in one eye.

She described being on “hardcore medication” and had to visit a hospital every six months.

Following her resignation, the Greens co-leaders said: “Nothing detracts from [her] work and we know she will continue to support those communities in the future. Ms Ghahraman has worked tirelessly on behalf of her communities

“Ghahraman has been the leading voice in Parliament for human rights, truly independent foreign policy, and electoral reform for six years. Her political achievements are significant.”

