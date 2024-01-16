Golriz Gharahman’s replacement: Who is Celia Wade-Brown?

Golriz Ghahraman has resigned after allegations of shoplifting. The Green MP said that her mental health had been “badly affected” by the stress of her work as an MP. Video / NZ Herald

Golriz Gharahman’s stunning resignation following multiple shoplifting allegations today paves the way for a second former Wellington mayor to enter Parliament this term.

The Green MP has today announced she is resigning after claims she stole expensive items from two high-end stores late last year.

Ghahraman had come under immense political pressure following allegations of two incidents of shoplifting from Scotties Boutique on Blake St in Ponsonby, an upmarket clothing store, as well as a third allegation, this time coming from Wellington store Cre8iveworx.

She blamed poor mental health for her “recent behaviour”, saying recent events had caused an “extreme stress response” and had related to “previously unrecognised trauma”.

“This has led me to act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them,” she said in her statement.

Her resignation leaves a gap in the Greens’ list, which is to be filled by ex-Wellington mayor Celia Wade-Brown.

Wade-Brown is the next person on the Green Party list and will be next in line for a seat in Parliament, should she choose to take up the seat. It would make her the second ex-Wellington mayor to get into Parliament this term after Andy Foster won a list seat for New Zealand First.

Green co-leader James Shaw confirmed today Wade-Brown will be taking the seat.

So who is Celia Wade-Brown?

Wade-Brown was the mayor of the capital from 2010-2016, was ranked 15th on the Green Party list and stood last year in the Wairarapa electorate. She has been a member of the Greens since 1992.

She is remembered for her vehement opposition to the controversial Basin Reserve flyover proposal, labelling it an “ugly solution”.

A keen cyclist, she biked to Wellington Airport to greet former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2010.

Former Wellington mayor Celia Wade-Brown will be the next Green MP.

Wade-Brown also led the charge for more cycleways across the city and copped plenty of heat over the Island Bay cycleway debacle.

In 2017, she moved to Wairarapa and lives in a solar-powered tiny house, where she has continued her commitment to active modes of transport by starting the Wairarapa Walking Festival.

Shaw said Wade-Brown was “a very, very experienced politician” with interests in transport and housing, and had won seven elections in her career, including two elections to the Wellington mayoralty.

”She’s going to rock the place,” said co-leader Marama Davidson.