What is the Ponsonby fashion store Scotties Boutique, who owns it and why is it selling one dress for $6995?

Green MP and human rights lawyer Golriz Ghahraman today resigned after she was accused of shoplifting twice at that Auckland store.

“It is a great honour to serve as a Member of Parliament. I am proud of my advocacy work on human rights and foreign affairs, and particularly proud of campaigns that resulted in practical improvements to the electoral laws governing donations and overseas voting,” she said.

The business behind the retailer at 2 Blake St is coming up to a half-century from a corporate viewpoint, company records show.

It is now 49 years old, making it unique in the fast-moving fashion industry in which businesses come and go - but also poinra to the success of its highly experienced founders.

Why do people shop there, what draws them?

Viva creative and fashion director Dan Ahwa said the business had become an Auckland institution.

“It was founded by business partners Marilyn Sainty and Sonja Batt in 1979, when the pair transformed Sonja’s Chez Bleu store into the first Scotties boutique, launching with a fashion show at one of Auckland’s iconic hot-spots, Club Mirage on High St,” Ahwa said today.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman at a pro-Palestine protest.

“Part of the attraction of Scotties is that Marilyn is considered a godmother of New Zealand fashion design, along with creating furniture. She is highly revered because she introduced an artisanal quality to her fashion that wasn’t like anything we’d seen before in New Zealand, with a particular love of Italian, Belgian and Japanese designers. You can see this with their curation of imports, with brands such as Issey Miyake, Dries Van Noten, Marni and Ann Demeulemeester,” he said.

“Their first import was Italian designer Romeo Gigli who, along with fellow Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, was considered pivotal to revolutionising the course of fashion in the early eighties. Over the years, we’ve seen how Scotties has influenced other retailers in the market.”

It was a huge rarity to be able to buy such brands in this country, so Scotties pioneered an international sensibility that complemented Sainty’s designs and redefined the way New Zealanders thought about fashion, Ahwa said.

Its Lorne St flagship store was an institution but closed in 2021, leaving its Blake St outlet as its main physical store.

“You’ll find in addition to its new collections, part of its popularity is its hard-to-find collection of archival and vintage treasures and accessories. For fashion collectors and enthusiasts, this is another reason why it has become an institution,” Ahwa said.

“Even though Marilyn has retired, there’s a certain level of respect that comes with shopping at Scotties because of Marilyn’s particular contribution to our industry, someone who is elusive but generous in her support of emerging designers and our local craft scene. Sonja’s passion for the retail scene is also evident in what they have built with their team.”

Viva fashion and creative director Dan Ahwa. Photo / Babiche Martens

Prices are high but Scotties had become a destination boutique and has fostered close relationships with its customers, Ahwa said.

Another fashion expert told the Herald: “People like how it stocks luxury labels like The Row and Dries Van Noten so they can see and try pieces on. Scotties is selling international fashion house labels that are harder to come by in person in New Zealand.”

Who owns the boutique, who owns the property?

There is no Scotties Boutique registered with the Companies Office. Instead, the legal entity has another name - taken by its original founder.

We know that due to an Employment Relations Authority decision dating back to October 2021. That was the case brought by applicant and ex-Scotties’ employee, Susan Vile, which was against Marilyn Sainty Ltd, which the court said was trading as Scotties Boutique.

Marilyn Sainty is one of the doyens of the fashion scene in this country and a half-owner of Scotties Boutique in Ponsonby. Here, she is pictured in a teapot sweater. Photo / Harriet Were

Companies Office records today don’t show any Marilyn Sainty Ltd, but they do show the unusually long-standing corporate entity Marilyn Sainty Designs.

That company has two directors who are also joint and equal owners: high-end well-established fashion designer Marilyn Claire Sainty of Eden Terrace and her business partner Sonja Anne Batt of Parnell.

The company was incorporated as far back as December 23, 1975 and has by today’s standards an extremely simple corporate structure.

But what of that ivy-covered property where Scotties trades from? While the original shop was on Lorne St in the centre of town, today when journalists are filmed in front of the boutique they are standing in Blake St, a short road in the heart of Ponsonby running between the busy Jervois Rd and the quieter Prosford St.

Scottie's Boutique clothing store in Ponsonby, Auckland. Photo / Raphael Franks

Records show the property is owned by Marilyn Sainty, Peter Black, Linda Holloway, Sonja Batt, Richard Dorrington and Peter Guise.

So those who own the business also have a stake in the property - a magic formula for any retailer, not forcing them necessarily to pay high-end rents, but to keep more profits from the business.

Auckland Council valued the property at just $2 million, being a $150,000 building on a $1.9m block of land. Nothing about this is big: the section is only 228sq m and the total floor area of the building is just 188sq m, incurring annual rates of $10,800.

Why a $6995 dress? What does it tell us?

The most expensive dress at Scotties now costs that amount. It’s called Matella Dress Black and is by The Row.

Ahwa said: “Brands like The Row use exceptionally high-grade fabrics with limited runs, and when you factor in the supply chain cost of importing garments into the country of that calibre, naturally those numbers add up. But some people are prepared to pay that much for a dress they will have in their collections and much like collecting artwork or a vintage car, the cost of a dress is like collecting something special too.”

What about that employment dispute? Susan Vile had worked at Scotties since 1992 and she won nearly $28,000 after taking matters to court. Employment Relations Authority member Nicola Craig found Vile was unfairly dismissed by owner Marilyn Sainty and co-owner Sonja Batt.

During the pandemic, the business did receive Covid-19 cash.

Work and Income shows Marilyn Sainty Designs got an initial $61,000 for 10 employees, dropping to nine staff and then rising to 10 again, for a further $44,000.

