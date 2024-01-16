Golriz Ghahraman has resigned after allegations of shoplifting. The Green MP said that her mental health had been “badly affected” by the stress of her work as an MP. Video / Supplied / NZ Herald

Footage has emerged of Green MP Golriz Ghahraman allegedly stealing a designer handbag from a Ponsonby boutique.

The 43-year-old, who was the Green Party’s seventh-highest ranked list MP and previously held the party’s justice portfolio, is accused of shoplifting from Auckland’s Scotties Boutique in Ponsonby on December 23. The incident is being investigated by police. A second alleged incident at Scotties has since emerged and is also under investigation.

In the footage seen by the Herald, Ghahraman is flicking through the racks in the recycled clothing area of Scotties. Wearing a vintage Nom D black shirt, her hair up in a high bun, and carrying three bags, including two large totes, she remains in one area of the shop with one hand concealed.

She is seen looking over her shoulder at the other two women shopping in the same section.

After both women leave, the footage appears to show Ghahraman holding a small designer handbag, which was concealed from other shoppers and is placed into one of her two large totes.

She then continues to rifle through the other clothing.

The bag allegedly taken is believed to be an Issey Miyake, which ranges in price from $295 to nearly $1700.

Ghahraman today resigned as an MP and said in a statement:

“It is clear to me that my mental health is being badly affected by the stresses relating to my work. This has led me to act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them.

“People should, rightly, expect the highest standards of behaviour from their elected representatives. I fell short. I’m sorry. It’s not a behaviour I can explain because it’s not rational in any way, and after medical evaluation, I understand I’m not well. The mental health professional I see says my recent behaviour is consistent with recent events giving rise to extreme stress response, and relating to previously unrecognised trauma.

“With that in mind, I don’t want to hide behind my mental health problems, and I take full responsibility for my actions which I deeply regret.

“I have let down a lot of people and I am very sorry.

“The best thing for my mental health is to resign as a Member of Parliament and to focus on my recovery and to find other ways to work for positive change in the world.

The resignation comes after the now-former the now-former MP was linked to a third alleged incident of shoplifting that emerged last night from a Wellington store.

The high-end Wellington store Cre8iveworx has emailed other businesses in the capital yesterday with an allegation it believed Ghahraman was in the premises in October last year.

Cre8iveworx owner Melanie Smith said in her email that she had laid a police complaint, mentioned Ghahraman by name, and, included images appearing to show Ghahraman in the store, Stuff has reported.

Police confirmed to the Herald they received a report of shoplifting at Cre8iveworx on October 26 last year.

It was reported earlier that Ghahraman has returned to New Zealand after what the Green Party said was a pre-planned overseas trip.

Scotties Boutique located on Blake Street in Ponsonby. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Green Party leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson told a press conference this afternoon that they supported her decision to resign and that she was in a state of extreme stress.

Shaw said, “Obviously Parliament is a stressful place for anybody, but Ghahraman has been subject to continuous threats of sexual violence, physical violence, and death threats”.

He said she faced a higher level of threat than other MPs. There had been police investigations into the threats.

Ghahraman made New Zealand history as the first refugee to be sworn in as an MP, having arrived in Aotearoa as a child asylum seeker with her family from Iran. She was selected as a Green Party list candidate in January 2017.

