Diane Calvert running for mayor of Wellington

Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert has confirmed she will run for mayoralty in October after initially saying she would pull out of the race.

Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert has confirmed she will run for mayoralty in October after initially saying she would pull out of the race.

The announcement comes after she had concerns about the campaign over the past two weeks, including “the tone, the tactics, and the

