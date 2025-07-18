Trump plans to sue the Wall Street Journal following a new article related to himself and Epstein. Wrexham FC owned by Ryan Reynolds arrives in Wellington to play tonight.

Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert has confirmed she will run for mayoralty in October after initially saying she would pull out of the race.

The announcement comes after she had concerns about the campaign over the past two weeks, including “the tone, the tactics, and the lack of focus on the big challenges ahead” and that “Wellington can’t afford a mayor who needs time to get up to speed or understand the complexities of the proposed changes”.

“Wellington is facing one of its most challenging and defining periods. The announcement of major reform of local government will have significant impact. All councils will be required to refocus and reduce their core purpose,” Calvert said in a statement.

The three-term councillor announced her campaign has “five core priorities” as she aims to earn the trust of Wellingtonians ahead of the city’s local elections.

These include sorting out the roads, waste and public spaces, and building safer communities.