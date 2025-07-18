Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert has confirmed she will run for mayoralty in October after initially saying she would pull out of the race.
The announcement comes after she had concerns about the campaign over the past two weeks, including “the tone, the tactics, and thelack of focus on the big challenges ahead” and that “Wellington can’t afford a mayor who needs time to get up to speed or understand the complexities of the proposed changes”.
“Wellington is facing one of its most challenging and defining periods. The announcement of major reform of local government will have significant impact. All councils will be required to refocus and reduce their core purpose,” Calvert said in a statement.
The three-term councillor announced her campaign has “five core priorities” as she aims to earn the trust of Wellingtonians ahead of the city’s local elections.
These include sorting out the roads, waste and public spaces, and building safer communities.
“It’s also important to me that a woman’s voice is part of the mayoral race and one grounded in experience, not noise,” Calvert said.
Calvert’s bid to throw her hat into the ring follows a tumultuous two weeks in local government politics, kicked off by a leaked email written by candidate Ray Chung to council colleagues about Whanau more than two years ago.
The email, which Whanau shared with media, contained allegations about the mayor and a “night of debauchery”.
Whanau said Chung emailed her an apology on Monday, the same day Prime Minister Christopher Luxon slammed Chung’s comments.
“That was unacceptable content in that email, really pretty vile and unacceptable stuff”, Luxon said when asked about it at his post-Cabinet press conference.