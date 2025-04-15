He wanted to return the council to “what it should be going” and serving the people.

Little’s main priorities have been listed as investing in parks, swimming pools and libraries, prioritising cheaper transport and housing development, supporting small businesses, taking action on climate and honouring the Treaty.

“We all love this city. We’re creative, we’re full of talent, we’re diverse, and we’re a place where people from all walks of life can feel included and make a home.

“Wellington is the place I chose with my wife Leigh to raise our family and there’s nowhere else we would rather be.”

Andrew Little previously said he had been asked by many people to submit his bid. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said it was clear to him that Wellington “is in trouble”.

He highlighted the city’s cost of living crisis, public service cuts and the council being “out of touch” as three of the major issues facing Wellington residents.

He said he wants to do away with “regressive” policies like asset sales, closure of community facilities and “millions of dollars in corporate welfare for an international cinema owner”.

“My focus as mayor will be getting the best for Wellington. That means being able to work constructively with the Government in the city’s interests and it means standing up to the Beehive when needed. It means being clear in my Labour values but always working across political lines to be a mayor for all of Wellington.”

He has submitted his nomination seeking the Wellington Labour Party’s support for his mayoral campaign and a formal campaign launch will follow in the coming weeks.

Little entered Parliament in 2011 and was leader of the Labour Party and leader of the Opposition from 2014 to 2017.

Little was a senior minister under former prime ministers Dame Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins.

He works as a consultant at Wellington legal firm Gibson Sheat Lawyers.

Candidates who have confirmed plans to run for the mayoralty are Tory Whanau, city councillor Ray Chung, businessman Karl Tiefenbacher, conservationist Kelvin Hastie, Wellington Live owner Graham Bloxham and former city councillor Rob Goulden.

The election will be held on October 11.

The council’s candidate nominations open on July 4 and close on August 1.