Chris Hipkins told Wellington Mornings with Nick Mills he thinks Little would do a good job as mayor. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

The Labour leader said he had a conversation with Little about the mayoralty a few weeks ago, but said he would not make any announcement on Little’s behalf.

He believes Little could “calm things down” and work with people from other political ideologies, which Hipkins said is what Wellington needs.

Asked if Labour would endorse Little, Hipkins said he’s a “very loyal member of the Labour Party and I think he’s got very, very strong support within the party”.

“He hasn’t sought that endorsement at this stage,” Hipkins said.

“If he decided to run he would have my full support.”

Little, the former Labour leader, yesterday confirmed to the Herald he is considering a tilt at the Wellington mayoralty.

Andrew Little says Wellington needs a change. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

It was reported in December that Little had ruled it out.

Since then, Labour has struggled to find a candidate after no one put their name forward. It extended nominations, which close later this month.

“I’m actively considering it,” Little said in a statement.

“The city needs change and I have been approached by a wide range of people asking me to run.

“I’ll have more to say at a later date.”

He entered Parliament in 2011 and was leader of the Labour Party and leader of the Opposition from 2014 to 2017.

Little was a senior minister under former Prime Ministers Dame Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins before leaving Parliament in 2023.

Little served as Minister for Defence under Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Marty Melville

Little, who lives in Island Bay with his family, works as a consultant at Wellington legal firm Gibson Sheat Lawyers.

Labour’s Ginny Andersen this morning told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Little would “be pretty good” as Wellington mayor.

She said he would be a unifying force on the council.

“I think he’s quite level-headed and would be trusted as a good safe pair of hands just to get progress, and Wellington desperately needs it,” Andersen said.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who worked with Little in Government between 2017 and 2020, said he was “interested to hear that”.

”Andrew certainly has his strong points. He is a whole lot more sane and rational than what they have got there now.”

Peters reckoned Little would beat Whanau, but wouldn’t provide an endorsement.

Whanau yesterday secured the Green Party’s endorsement.

Responding on Instagram to the news Little is considering running, Whanau said Wellingtonians “need continuity right now”.

“Having several candidates for the mayoralty is good for democracy. I also respect Andrew Little from my time in Parliament, especially when he stepped aside as leader for the Labour Party.

“However, to keep up momentum toward a future-focused city, I am the best candidate for the role.”

Candidates who have confirmed plans to run for the mayoralty are Whanau, city councillor Ray Chung, businessman Karl Tiefenbacher, conservationist Kelvin Hastie, Wellington Live owner Graham Bloxham and former city councillor Rob Goulden.

The election will be held on October 11.

The council’s candidate nominations open on July 4 and close on August 1.

