Responding on Instagram to the news Little is considering running, Whanau said Wellingtonians “need continuity right now”.
“Having several candidates for the mayoralty is good for democracy. I also respect Andrew Little from my time in Parliament, especially when he stepped aside as leader for the Labour Party.
“However, to keep up momentum toward a future-focused city, I am the best candidate for the role.”
Candidates who have confirmed plans to run for the mayoralty are Whanau, city councillor Ray Chung, businessman Karl Tiefenbacher, conservationist Kelvin Hastie, Wellington Live owner Graham Bloxham and former city councillor Rob Goulden.
The council’s candidate nominations open on July 4 and close on August 1.
