The Herald can also reveal his family are prominent and longstanding members of the Destiny community.

His half-brother Kaleb Cave has regularly appeared on stage alongside Destiny leader Brian Tamaki at protests and televised sermons, while his mother was active in the youth programme and Destiny’s Legacy women’s group.

Hamiora-Te Hira’s supporters sobbed in Manukau District Court as the 29-year-old was remanded in custody, with a judge warning that he likely faces a lengthy term of imprisonment when he is sentenced for his abhorrent crimes in March.

A nine-page summary of facts, obtained by the Herald, details Hamiora-Te Hira’s systematic and prolonged sexual abuse of those he was supposed to care for, and for whom he “held himself out as a father figure”.

The offending – which included at least 200 incidents of indecent assault and one of sexual violation – occurred over more than five years and involved six male victims.

The pattern of offending was always the same. The young victims would be invited back to the Ōtara house he co-owns and shares with his mother, Trish Hamiora, often after Boys2Men or Youth Nation meetings organised through Destiny Church.

Alternatively, they would already be staying there – some for a period of years – after being “kicked out” of home by their families.

Hamiora-Te Hira would usually assault the victims as they slept, sometimes on several occasions in the same night.

One recalled being woken “feeling the defendant’s breath on his shoulder”.

Kiwa Hemi Tamati Edward Hamiora-Te Hira, 29, in the dock at Manukau District Court earlier this year. Photo / Jason Oxenham

One of the victims estimated the unwanted sexual contact happened “on about 100 occasions”.

All of the victims said they did not consent to the abuse. One felt “paralysed and did not know what to do”. Another was “too shocked and afraid” to confront the predator after being assaulted, which he said “would generally happen weekly, sometimes daily”.

After Hamiora-Te Hira sexually violated one of his victims, the youth pulled away before returning to bed crying, telling his abuser “he wanted to kill himself because of what happened”.

“The defendant told him, ‘It doesn’t matter what just happened, don’t ever think about killing yourself’.”

Another victim told police he was abused at Hamiora-Te Hira’s house “on multiple occasions”.

Hamiora-Te Hira spoke to the victim about a previous night’s abuse the next day at work.

“Whatever happened last night, that’s on me,” he told the teenager. “I’ll take the blame for it.”

However, when interviewed by police, he denied the offending, saying “he could not recall any inappropriate touching”.

Hamiora-Te Hira is described in the summary of facts as a Destiny Church “youth leader” and “facilitator”.

“The defendant was a member of Destiny Church. He assisted with youth work in the Boys to Men youth programme. His role at the time included coordinating youth programs, mentoring and counselling young males.”

Destiny disciple faced 22 charges after new victims came forward

The Herald revealed in May that a Destiny Church disciple had been stood down and a police investigation launched into allegations he sexually abused youths in his care.

Hamiora-Te Hira was charged in June with six counts of indecent assault in connection with four victims. He was released on bail and granted interim name suppression.

The number of charges jumped to 22 after more victims came forward following publicity. However, the charges were amended ahead of this week’s guilty pleas.

Hamiora-Te Hira was convicted by Judge Soana Moala on Friday and could now face up to 20 years in prison.

The former Destiny Church member admitted his offending on Friday at Manukau District Court. Photo / Alex Burton

His lawyer Kelly-Ann Stoikoff told the court her client had engaged in counselling with his pastor and hoped to be placed on a programme to address harmful sexual behaviour to help show his “sincerity and remorse”.

However, an application to release Hamiora-Te Hira on bail pending his sentencing was rejected by the judge.

“The offending is serious. The starting point [in terms of a potential prison sentence] will be high,” Judge Moala said.

“You’re telling me he’s engaged in counselling with a pastor when he’s abused his position in the church to target these victims.”

“Not the same church,” the lawyer replied.

The judge remanded him in custody for pre-sentencing reports to be completed and possible restorative justice meetings.

Predator’s Facebook page features church event photos and selfies with Brian Tamaki

Kiwa Hamiora-Te Hira pictured with Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki.

The Herald understands Hamiora-Te Hira was suspended from his volunteer role and banned from Destiny Church after his alleged offending was reported to police in November last year.

A source said church leadership then went to Hamiora-Te Hira’s house to remove any young males still living there.

Destiny Church has refused to comment while the matter is before the courts.

However, Tamaki took to social media to respond to the allegations, saying his heart went out to the victims and their families.

The former Destiny Church youth leader Kiwa Hamiora-Te Hira, (left) with the church's founder Brian Tamaki (right). Photo / Supplied

He also lashed out at media coverage of the abuse and distanced himself from the predator after photos of him and Hamiora-Te Hira together appeared on Facebook, including one of the disciple being anointed by the apostle.

“I had nothing to do with this alleged offender, I don’t even know him, and neither do I know everyone who attends our church,” Tamaki wrote.

“I have no time or tolerance for [any] individuals who harm young people.”

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki and wife Hannah pictured with Kiwa Hemi Tamati Edward Hamiora-Te Hira, 29. Photo / Supplied

Police call for other potential victims to come forward

Following the man’s arrest in June, Detective Inspector Natalie Nelson, Counties Manukau CIB, said charges had been laid “as part of an ongoing investigation into historical sexual assault allegations”, dating back to January 2018.

“We continue to encourage anyone who has matters they need to raise with police to come forward.”

In July, Destiny Church said: “This is now a matter for the courts and the police, therefore all queries need to be directed to them.

“We will not be making any future comments on this case.”

Kiwa Hemi Tamati Edward Hamiora-Te Hira, 29, appeared earlier this year at Manukau District Court on sexual abuse charges. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Tamaki has criticised police, questioning how long it took to make an arrest.

“It’s only taken them eight months since we notified them in November 2023 of this offender and encouraged the victims to talk to the police,” Tamaki posted in June.

“Why did the police not act immediately?”

He claimed the abuser had attended other churches during the months-long police investigation.

“This offender should not have been in circulation in our communities all this time.”

Police responded that they had put someone before the courts.

“We have nothing further to add.”

