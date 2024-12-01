Destiny leader Brian Tamaki distanced himself from Hamiora-Te Hira and condemned the abuse.
Warning: This story discusses issues of sexual abuse and may be distressing
A Destiny Church predator who preyed on vulnerable boys he met through his leadership role at the church’s Boys2Men youth group sexually abused his victims hundreds of times at a South Auckland house he shared with his mother.
Kiwa Hemi Tamati Edward Hamiora-Te Hira can finally be named after the shamed Destiny disciple pleaded guilty to eight mostly representative charges on Friday and name suppression lapsed.
The Herald can also reveal his family are prominent and longstanding members of the Destiny community.
His half-brother Kaleb Cave has regularly appeared on stage alongside Destiny leader Brian Tamaki at protests and televised sermons, while his mother was active in the youth programme and Destiny’s Legacy women’s group.
Hamiora-Te Hira’s supporters sobbed in Manukau District Court as the 29-year-old was remanded in custody, with a judge warning that he likely faces a lengthy term of imprisonment when he is sentenced for his abhorrent crimes in March.
A nine-page summary of facts, obtained by the Herald, details Hamiora-Te Hira’s systematic and prolonged sexual abuse of those he was supposed to care for, and for whom he “held himself out as a father figure”.
The offending – which included at least 200 incidents of indecent assault and one of sexual violation – occurred over more than five years and involved six male victims.
The pattern of offending was always the same. The young victims would be invited back to the Ōtara house he co-owns and shares with his mother, Trish Hamiora, often after Boys2Men or Youth Nation meetings organised through Destiny Church.
Alternatively, they would already be staying there – some for a period of years – after being “kicked out” of home by their families.
Hamiora-Te Hira would usually assault the victims as they slept, sometimes on several occasions in the same night.
One recalled being woken “feeling the defendant’s breath on his shoulder”.
One of the victims estimated the unwanted sexual contact happened “on about 100 occasions”.
All of the victims said they did not consent to the abuse. One felt “paralysed and did not know what to do”. Another was “too shocked and afraid” to confront the predator after being assaulted, which he said “would generally happen weekly, sometimes daily”.
After Hamiora-Te Hira sexually violated one of his victims, the youth pulled away before returning to bed crying, telling his abuser “he wanted to kill himself because of what happened”.
“The defendant told him, ‘It doesn’t matter what just happened, don’t ever think about killing yourself’.”
Another victim told police he was abused at Hamiora-Te Hira’s house “on multiple occasions”.
Hamiora-Te Hira spoke to the victim about a previous night’s abuse the next day at work.
“Whatever happened last night, that’s on me,” he told the teenager. “I’ll take the blame for it.”
However, when interviewed by police, he denied the offending, saying “he could not recall any inappropriate touching”.
Hamiora-Te Hira is described in the summary of facts as a Destiny Church “youth leader” and “facilitator”.
“The defendant was a member of Destiny Church. He assisted with youth work in the Boys to Men youth programme. His role at the time included coordinating youth programs, mentoring and counselling young males.”
Destiny disciple faced 22 charges after new victims came forward
The Herald revealed in May that a Destiny Church disciple had been stood down and a police investigation launched into allegations he sexually abused youths in his care.
Hamiora-Te Hira was charged in June with six counts of indecent assault in connection with four victims. He was released on bail and granted interim name suppression.
The number of charges jumped to 22 after more victims came forward following publicity. However, the charges were amended ahead of this week’s guilty pleas.
Hamiora-Te Hira was convicted by Judge Soana Moala on Friday and could now face up to 20 years in prison.
His lawyer Kelly-Ann Stoikoff told the court her client had engaged in counselling with his pastor and hoped to be placed on a programme to address harmful sexual behaviour to help show his “sincerity and remorse”.
However, an application to release Hamiora-Te Hira on bail pending his sentencing was rejected by the judge.
“The offending is serious. The starting point [in terms of a potential prison sentence] will be high,” Judge Moala said.
“You’re telling me he’s engaged in counselling with a pastor when he’s abused his position in the church to target these victims.”
He also lashed out at media coverage of the abuse and distanced himself from the predator after photos of him and Hamiora-Te Hira together appeared on Facebook, including one of the disciple being anointed by the apostle.
“I had nothing to do with this alleged offender, I don’t even know him, and neither do I know everyone who attends our church,” Tamaki wrote.
“I have no time or tolerance for [any] individuals who harm young people.”
Police call for other potential victims to come forward
Following the man’s arrest in June, Detective Inspector Natalie Nelson, Counties Manukau CIB, said charges had been laid “as part of an ongoing investigation into historical sexual assault allegations”, dating back to January 2018.
“We continue to encourage anyone who has matters they need to raise with police to come forward.”
In July, Destiny Church said: “This is now a matter for the courts and the police, therefore all queries need to be directed to them.