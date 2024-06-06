St John urged to assess its call-taking process, elderly migrants tell of abuse by New Zealand children and Papua New Guinea considers foreign support.

A Destiny Church disciple has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing teenagers in alleged offending involving a South Auckland youth group.

The man faces six charges in connection with two alleged victims. He is due to appear in Manukau District Court next week.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody yesterday.

The mother of one of the alleged victims told the Herald police contacted her about the man’s arrest on Thursday.

“They just wanted to let me know he’s been arrested.

“I’m happy ... it’s such a massive burden that’s been lifted, and for my boy as well.”

The Herald on Sunday revealed last week that a Destiny Church disciple had been stood down and a police investigation launched into allegations the man sexually abused youths in his care.

The Herald understands there are multiple alleged victims, with the alleged abuse spanning several years.

In a statement yesterday afternoon, Detective Inspector Natalie Nelson, Counties Manukau CIB, said charges had been laid “as part of an ongoing investigation into historical sexual assault allegations”.

They dated back to at least 2020 and involved “an individual connected to a youth group”.

The man had been charged and bailed to appear in Manukau District Court next Wednesday.

“The man faces six charges of indecent assault, and at this stage the charges relate to offending against two victims,” Nelson said.

“Given charges have now been laid, we are limited in providing further comment on this case.

“Police are still making inquiries including speaking with other individuals and as such further charges cannot be ruled out.

“We continue to encourage anyone who has matters they need to raise with police to come forward. Any complaints will be treated in confidence and police will ensure support services are made available.”

The man was a longstanding Destiny disciple. His Facebook page is littered with photos of church events, many involving teenagers.

There are also several images of him at the same events as Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki, including one of the man being anointed by the self-proclaimed apostle.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki (right) anointing a disciple who is now linked to a police investigation into historic sexual assault allegations at a Counties Manukau youth group. Photo / Supplied

Destiny Church declined to comment on the allegations when approached by the Herald last week, with a spokeswoman saying: “We are not in a position to comment while it is under police investigation. That’s all I’m prepared to say.”

However, after the story broke, Tamaki took to social media to respond to the allegations, saying his heart went out to any alleged victims and their families, and he hoped police investigated the matter quickly.

He also lashed out at the Herald for exposing the story, describing the Herald on Sunday report as “another hit-piece & gutter reporting” designed to tarnish his name – telling his devout followers “don’t fall for their lies”.

“I had nothing to do with this alleged offender, I don’t even know him, and neither do I know everyone who attends our church,” Tamaki wrote.

“I have no time or tolerance for [any] individuals who harm young people.”

Police confirmed last week they were investigating “historical sexual assault allegations” involving a Counties Manukau youth group.

The mother of one of the alleged victims alerted police in November after her son revealed the alleged abuse.

It’s understood police then contacted Destiny Church, which immediately stood the man down from his volunteer role and banned him from the church.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki (right) pictured at an event with a man now linked to a police investigation into sexual assault allegations involving a Counties Manukau youth group.

Addressing the controversy in posts on his Facebook page, Tamaki said the alleged offender was never appointed as a Destiny Church youth ministry leader.

“When the church became aware of allegations against this individual in his voluntary work, he was prohibited from attending Destiny Church.

“When this individual began attending another church in Counties Manukau, Destiny Church notified that church of the allegations against his [sic] individual.”

Tamaki said he “applauded” police for looking into this matter and taking the alleged victims’ testimonies seriously.

“We hope justice is exacted quickly. We will not comment any further on this case, so [any alleged] victims are not prohibited from a fair trial.”

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki says media reports on alleged abuse a ‘distraction’

Tamaki described media reports about the alleged abuse as a “distraction”.

“As we continue to target gender ideology in this country and rattle the perversion that underpins this, of course, they’re going to continually try and poison the public against me.”

Tamaki said that despite photos of the pair at the same events, he did not know the alleged offender.

“People come up to me all the time and want a photo with Hannah and I. That does not mean I endorse them.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki (left) and wife Hannah Tamaki, pictured at an event with a man now linked to a police investigation into sexual assault allegations involving a Counties Manukau youth group.

“I pray over and anoint every member of my church regularly, again that does not mean I condone their actions.

“A church welcomes everybody as they are, and all sorts come through the doors, and we challenge them to change for the better, but ultimately the decision is theirs.”

Tamaki wrote that only “healthy and wholesome married couples” were permitted to lead Destiny’s youth work.

“I fight every day to protect our future generation. I do not have any time or tolerance for [any] individuals who cause young people harm.

“My heart goes out to the family or [any alleged] victims involved and I hope the police investigate this matter quickly.”

In the statement last week confirming an investigation was under way, a police spokesman said, “Given the nature of these complaints, there is a specialised process that needs to be worked through to progress the investigation”.

Police would not comment on specifics due to the ongoing investigation and for privacy reasons, the spokesman said.

Lane Nichols is a senior journalist and deputy head of news based in Auckland. Before joining the Herald in 2012, he spent a decade at Wellington’s Dominion Post and the Nelson Mail.







