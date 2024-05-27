St John urged to assess its call-taking process, elderly migrants tell of abuse by New Zealand children and Papua New Guinea considers foreign support.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has responded to allegations a youth leader sexually abused teenagers in his care, saying his heart goes out to any alleged victims and their families, and he hopes police investigate the matter quickly.

He has also lashed out at the Herald for exposing the story, describing the Herald on Sunday report as “another hit-piece & gutter reporting” designed to tarnish his name - telling his devout followers “don’t fall for their lies”.

“I had nothing to do with this alleged offender, I don’t even know him, and neither do I know everyone who attends our church,” Tamaki wrote.

“I have no time or tolerance for [any] individuals who harm young people.”

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki (right) anointing a disciple who is now linked to a police investigation into historic sexual assault allegations at a Counties Manukau youth group.

Police confirmed to the Herald they are investigating “historic sexual assault allegations” involving a Counties Manukau youth group. It’s understood there are multiple alleged victims with alleged offending spanning several years.

The accused man is a longstanding Destiny disciple. His Facebook page boasts numerous photos of him with teenage boys at Destiny events, along with several images of him at the same events as Tamaki, including one of the man being anointed by the self-proclaimed apostle.

The mother of one of the alleged victims alerted police in November after her son revealed the alleged abuse.

It’s understood police then contacted Destiny Church, which immediately stood the man down from his volunteer leadership role and banned him from the church.

Destiny Church declined to comment on the allegations when approached by the Herald last week, with a spokeswoman saying: “We are not in a position to comment while it is under police investigation. That’s all I’m prepared to say.”

However, Tamaki has addressed the controversy in posts on his Facebook page yesterday and today.

In a post this morning titled: “Official statement from Brian Tamaki”, he described himself as a “target of mainstream media” and “dissidents” on social media.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki (right) pictured at the same event as a man now linked to a police investigation into sexual assault allegations involving a Destiny youth group.

Addressing the allegations, Tamaki said the alleged offender was never appointed as a Destiny Church youth ministry leader.

“When the church became aware of allegations against this individual in his voluntary work, he was prohibited from attending Destiny Church.

“When this individual began attending another church in Counties Manukau, Destiny Church notified that church of the allegations against his [sic] individual.”

Tamaki said he “applauded” police for looking into this matter and taking the alleged victims’ testimonies seriously.

“We hope justice is exacted quickly. We will not comment any further on this case, so [any alleged] victims are not prohibited from a fair trial.”

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki says media reports on the alleged abuse a ‘distraction’

Tamaki described media reports about the alleged abuse as a “distraction”.

“As we continue to target gender ideology in this country and rattle the perversion that underpins this, of course, they’re going to continually try and poison the public against me.”

Tamaki’s post yesterday reiterated that despite photos of the pair at the same events, he did not know the alleged offender.

“People come up to me all the time and want a photo with Hannah and I. That does not mean I endorse them.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki (left) and wife Hannah Tamaki, pictured at an event with a man now linked to a police investigation into sexual assault allegations involving a Destiny youth group.

“I pray over and anoint every member of my church regularly, again that does not mean I condone their actions.

“A church welcomes everybody as they are, and all sorts come through the doors, and we challenge them to change for the better, but ultimately the decision is theirs.”

Tamaki wrote that only “healthy and wholesome married couples” were permitted to lead Destiny’s youth work.

“I fight every day to protect our future generation. I do not have any time or tolerance for [any] individuals who cause young people harm.

“My heart goes out to the family or [any alleged] victims involved and I hope the police investigate this matter quickly.”

A police spokesman confirmed an investigation was under way into “historical sexual assault allegations” involving a youth group based in Counties Manukau.

“Given the nature of these complaints, there is a specialised process that needs to be worked through to progress the investigation.”

Police would not comment on specifics due to the ongoing investigation and for privacy reasons.

“In general, we would encourage anyone who has matters they need to raise with police to come forward.

“Any complaints will be treated in confidence and support services can be made available.”

