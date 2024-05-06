A counter protest met Destiny Church action outside a youth health service for transgender youth in Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

Destiny Church supporters have been protesting outside a Christchurch youth health service which helps young transgender people access healthcare.

Controversial church leader Brian Tamaki spearheaded the protest activity outside Te Tahi Youth, which was founded by Dame Sue Bagshaw.

There were face-to-face verbal altercations with a counter-protest group which had police paying close attention before Tamaki drove away. A teddy bear was thrown at his car amidst angry scenes.

Tamaki announced his protest plans on social media platform X this morning.

Last night he spoke in Christchurch about what he claimed was the “irreversible destruction puberty blockers were causing to hundreds of Kiwi kids and teenagers” in New Zealand.

Brian Tamaki arrives at the Christchurch protest. Photo / George Heard

“Dr Sue Bagshaw who is the pioneer of blockers in NZ and unbelieveably [sic] has also been appointed the lead investigator in the review of blockers suitability in NZ by the Govt... What a joke. We all know the outcome they want in this corrupt setup.”

Tamaki supports are holding signs alleging that puberty blockers amount to “child abuse” while others are waving New Zealand flags.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki speaks to the crowd. Photo / George Heard

A counterprotest is also under way, with people holding signs that say, ‘Rainbow rangitahi belong’ and ‘Protect trans youth’.

Photo / George Heard

Counterprotest organisers earlier called for “community mobilisation” to “defend access to gender-affirming care”.

A counter protest is underway in Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

A post online called for supporters to turn out and show Tamaki that “his hatred has no home here”.

Photo / George Heard

Tamaki joined the protesters at lunchtime today, flanked by Destiny Church Christchurch pastor Derek Tait.