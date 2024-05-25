Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki (left) and wife Hannah Tamaki, pictured with a man linked to a police investigations into sexual assault allegations involving a Destiny youth group.

Warning: This story discusses issues of sexual abuse and may be distressing

A Destiny Church youth leader has been stood down and a police investigation launched into allegations the man sexually abused youths in his care.

The Herald understands there are multiple alleged victims, with the alleged abuse spanning several years.

The man was a longstanding Destiny disciple. His Facebook page is littered with photos of church events, many involving teenagers from the Boys2Men youth group.

There are also several images of the man with Destiny leader Brian Tamaki, including of him being anointed by the self-proclaimed apostle.

A mother whose son attended the youth group claims the youth was abused by the accused man, who often had teens staying at his house.

She alerted police in November last year after her son revealed he had been sexually abused. It’s understood police then contacted Destiny Church, which immediately stood the man down from his volunteer leadership role and banned him from the church.

The Herald also understands church leadership went to the man’s house to remove any teenagers who were staying there.

Police interviewed the mother’s son late last year and told her they were gathering evidence for a potential prosecution, she said.

But more than six months on, the mother said she has not had any updates on the investigation.

The solo mum said apart from an initial meeting with church leadership, she had received no communications from Destiny and no support since the abuse allegations came to light.

She told the Herald she sensed something was wrong with her son a year ago due to anger issues and growing disrespect for women. She felt he was being “controlled” and “used” by the youth group leader.

“Other mothers also felt something was wrong but there was no evidence. We felt that we had beautiful, respectful kids and all of them became very disrespectful of us as women.

“We had our own youth turning on us like they were gang members.”

The mother said she contacted Destiny Church about her concerns last year but received no response.

“Nothing was done.”

Accused man stood down from Destiny Church, barred from contacting alleged victims

Since the abuse allegations emerged, the mother understands Destiny held a meeting with the man’s alleged victims, including her son, without contacting parents or seeking their permission. She felt this was highly inappropriate given the boys’ ages and during a police investigation.

She said her family joined Destiny Church in about 2018. Her son became involved in the youth group, which she thought would provide a positive influence in his life.

However, he had suffered post-traumatic stress disorder following the alleged abuse, manifesting in violent and volatile behaviour.

“He had so much hatred toward me. It was really difficult. To see his behaviour, I was fearful for him. He was suicidal and everything for him was going down the wrong track.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki (right) pictured with a man linked to a police investigation into sexual assault allegations involving a Destiny youth group.

“He was incredibly hateful. He was like a demon. And that’s not the boy I know.”

Her son was now “healing” but had a long road ahead.

A Destiny Church spokeswoman declined to comment, saying: “We are not in a position to comment while it is under police investigation. That’s all I’m prepared to say.”

However, a message sent to an affiliate by a senior church leader, viewed by the Herald, says the matter came to light late last year.

The church leader says he supported one of the families to go to police and that child welfare agency Oranga Tamariki had also been notified.

“I have stood down [the accused man] from attending church, making contact with any of the [alleged] victims and visited police to ensure he pays the price for this. I will not permit [the accused man] and his [alleged] crimes from going any further and am totally disgusted with this.”

‘Roped into a cult’

The mother said she quit Destiny Church several years ago after becoming disillusioned with the culture and cult-like following.

“It seemed all hype and emotion. I just felt like the allegiance was to the leaders and the leader instead of God.”

In her opinion, she felt disciples were being indoctrinated and losing the ability to think independently, while younger members were isolated from family and taught to “love Brian”.

“For me as a mother with life experience, it’s very dangerous when adults are taking the youths and indoctrinating them and it happens in such a subtle way that all of a sudden, ‘boom’, they’re gone.

“You want to get them in a youth group where they are safe and then they get roped into a cult.”

The mother is anxious for updates on the police investigation and hopes to see the man charged and brought before the courts.

Accused man now involved with new South Auckland church group

While the man is no longer associated with Destiny, the mother understands he has now joined another South Auckland church where he is allegedly involved in another youth group.

She is concerned that other potential victims could be put at risk while the police investigation drags on.

“I don’t know how much more time they need.”

A police spokesman confirmed an investigation was under way into “historical sexual assault allegations” involving a youth group based in Counties Manukau.

“Given the nature of these complaints, there is a specialised process that needs to be worked through to progress the investigation.”

Police would not comment on specifics due to the ongoing investigation and for privacy reasons.

“In general, we would encourage anyone who has matters they need to raise with police to come forward.

“Any complaints will be treated in confidence and support services can be made available.”

