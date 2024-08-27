“These new charges relate to two additional victims. The matter now involves allegations from five victims in total.”
The defendant has interim name suppression and is on bail. He is due to reappear in court next month.
The Herald revealed in May that a Destiny Church disciple had been stood down and a police investigation launched into allegations the man sexually abused youths in his care.
The man was a longstanding Destiny member. His Facebook page features numerous photos of church events, many involving teenagers.
The Herald understands he was suspended from his volunteer role and banned from the church after his alleged offending was reported to police in November last year.
In a statement following the man’s arrest in June, Detective Inspector Natalie Nelson, Counties Manukau CIB, said charges had been laid “as part of an ongoing investigation into historical sexual assault allegations”.
They dated back to at least 2020 and involved “an individual connected to a youth group”.
“We continue to encourage anyone who has matters they need to raise with police to come forward. Any complaints will be treated in confidence and police will ensure support services are made available.”
In a statement last month, Destiny Church said: “This is now a matter for the courts and the police, therefore all queries need to be directed to them.
“We have no further comment to make, and will not be making any future comments on this case.”