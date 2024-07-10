“Given charges have now been laid, we are limited in providing further comment on this case.
“Police are still making inquiries including speaking with other individuals and as such further charges cannot be ruled out.”
The man is due to reappear in court later this year.
The Herald on Sunday revealed in May that a Destiny Church disciple had been stood down and a police investigation launched into allegations the man sexually abused youths in his care.
Police said the alleged offending involved a Destiny Church youth group in South Auckland.
The man was a longstanding Destiny member. His Facebook page is littered with photos of church events, many involving teenagers.
The Herald understands he was suspended from his volunteer role and banned from the church after his alleged offending was reported to police in November last year.
In a statement following the man’s arrest last month, Detective Inspector Natalie Nelson, Counties Manukau CIB, said charges had been laid “as part of an ongoing investigation into historical sexual assault allegations”.
They dated back to at least 2020 and involved “an individual connected to a youth group”.
“We continue to encourage anyone who has matters they need to raise with police to come forward. Any complaints will be treated in confidence and police will ensure support services are made available.”