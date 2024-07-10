The Herald can reveal that eight additional indecent assault charges were laid against the man on June 24.

He now faces 14 charges in total.

In a statement, police said further charges against the man could not be ruled out.

“All three victims were teenagers at the time of the alleged offending.

“Given charges have now been laid, we are limited in providing further comment on this case.

“Police are still making inquiries including speaking with other individuals and as such further charges cannot be ruled out.”

The man is due to reappear in court later this year.

The Herald on Sunday revealed in May that a Destiny Church disciple had been stood down and a police investigation launched into allegations the man sexually abused youths in his care.

Police said the alleged offending involved a Destiny Church youth group in South Auckland.

The man was a longstanding Destiny member. His Facebook page is littered with photos of church events, many involving teenagers.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki (right) anointing a former disciple who has been charged with historic sexual assault allegations at a South Auckland youth group.

The Herald understands he was suspended from his volunteer role and banned from the church after his alleged offending was reported to police in November last year.

In a statement following the man’s arrest last month, Detective Inspector Natalie Nelson, Counties Manukau CIB, said charges had been laid “as part of an ongoing investigation into historical sexual assault allegations”.

They dated back to at least 2020 and involved “an individual connected to a youth group”.

“We continue to encourage anyone who has matters they need to raise with police to come forward. Any complaints will be treated in confidence and police will ensure support services are made available.”

In a statement yesterday, a Destiny Church spokeswoman said: “This is now a matter for the courts and the police, therefore all queries need to be directed to them.

“We have no further comment to make, and will not be making any future comments on this case.”

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has criticised police, accusing them of "incompetence" in dealing with sexual offences. Photo / Alex Burton

However, Destiny leader Brian Tamaki has lashed out at police on social media.

“I am glad the police have finally arrested this [alleged] offender,” Tamaki wrote on Facebook last month.

“It’s only taken them eight months since we notified them in November 2023 of this [alleged] offender and encouraged the victims to talk to the police. Why did the police not act immediately?”

He accused police of “incompetence” in dealing with sexual offences, saying the accused abuser had been attending other churches during the months-long police investigation.

“We hold the police responsible.

“This [alleged] offender should not have been in circulation in our communities all this time,” Tamaki wrote.

In response, a police spokeswoman said: “Police have put someone before the court and as the matter is now before the court, we have nothing further to add.”

