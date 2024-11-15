Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Customs shares list of ‘strange, sophisticated’ new ways drugs are being smuggled into New Zealand

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Items used to conceal drugs at the border include a diamante-encrusted horse head (cocaine), children's toys (MDMA), hair products (cocaine), lollies (methamphetamine) - and a methamphetamine crystal seized by authorities. Composite photo / NZ Customs and Police

Items used to conceal drugs at the border include a diamante-encrusted horse head (cocaine), children's toys (MDMA), hair products (cocaine), lollies (methamphetamine) - and a methamphetamine crystal seized by authorities. Composite photo / NZ Customs and Police

  • Customs NZ has warned concealment methods by drug traffickers are becoming more sophisticated.
  • Recent operations have uncovered meth and MDMA declared as arts antiquity, a water fountain - even a cremation urn.
  • Customs has released a detailed list to the Herald of creative drug importation methods it has recently intercepted at the border

Criminal groups are smuggling drugs into New Zealand in new “strange, sophisticated and complex ways”, Customs has warned.

In a detailed list released exclusively to the Herald, a spokesperson has revealed Customs has recently intercepted 495g of methamphetamine disguised as toothpaste and 1.485kg of methamphetamine concealed in green imitation stone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2022

Hulking boiler

2021

Avocado pulp

2020

LED lights, clothing, ornaments, toys, cosmetics, and thermos flasks

2019

Golf carts

2018

Printer toner cartridges

2017

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand