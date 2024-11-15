Items used to conceal drugs at the border include a diamante-encrusted horse head (cocaine), children's toys (MDMA), hair products (cocaine), lollies (methamphetamine) - and a methamphetamine crystal seized by authorities.
Composite photo / NZ Customs and Police
Customs NZ has warned concealment methods by drug traffickers are becoming more sophisticated.
Recent operations have uncovered meth and MDMA declared as arts antiquity, a water fountain - even a cremation urn.
Customs has released a detailed list to the Herald of creative drug importation methods it has recently intercepted at the border
Criminal groups are smuggling drugs into New Zealand in new “strange, sophisticated and complex ways”, Customs has warned.
In a detailed list released exclusively to the Herald, a spokesperson has revealed Customs has recently intercepted 495g of methamphetamine disguised as toothpaste and 1.485kg of methamphetamine concealed in green imitation stoneresin spheres and declared as ‘arts antiquity’.
Suspected methamphetamine (4.4kg) has been imported within wax candles, and about 3.748kg of MDMA declared as a ceramic water fountain.
Liquid meth has been hidden in branded soda apple juice, MDMA hidden in a coffee table, and more meth disguised in a rubber boat, concealed in metal pipes - even hidden inside a metal urn declared to Customs as a cremation vase.
Criminals have long been creative in their efforts to get illicit drugs into New Zealand: A 400kg diamante-encrusted horse head statue was brought in from Mexico via Hong Kong by plane in 2016, stuffed with 35kg of cocaine - at the time the largest cocaine seizure in New Zealand history. The drugs had an estimated street value of up to $14 million.
Customs sounded a similar warning last year with its report “Strategic Border Threat Assessment 2023” which indicated traffickers were attempting to hide drugs with increasing sophistication and organisation.
“Sophisticated methods include deep concealment within machinery, and in liquid food and beverages,” the report said.
The report also noted the same packaging methods were being discovered in drug imports from different regions - indicating suppliers were becoming highly organised across borderlines.
Customs analysts flagged the shipment for inspection in September which uncovered “inconsistencies” in some of the 42 steel beams, which led to x-rays and meth discovered.
The 515kg of methamphetamine seized in the operation is the third-largest importation found at New Zealand’s border.
The consignment was then tracked to a rural Waikato address, which was raided, leading to five men appearing in the Auckland District Court on drug import and supply charges. The investigation is ongoing.
The $38 million cocaine haul was hidden around the outside of pipes inside the hulking boiler.
“This was a very sophisticated method of concealment with excellent collaboration of border authorities, which was key to identifying and flagging this import as suspicious,” Detective Inspector Paul Newman said.
Raids following the investigation by the Police National Organised Crime Group found an enormous amount of the white powder at a New Lynn commercial property.
Police alleged seven men were involved.
One of them was Paul McAuslin, a patched member of a Hells Angels Nomads chapter in Auckland.
Several defendants are set to stand trial next year.
Victor Martos was sentenced in April 2021 for his role in the 2019 smuggling operation between Mexico and Auckland.
Customs investigations identified that he had been in contact with a Mexican-based freight forwarder, and they had negotiated with an Auckland-based fresh produce importer [who was not implicated] about importing avocado pulp into New Zealand.
While the first import of frozen pulp had no drugs in it, the second shipment was sent to a different Auckland address.
The polystyrene boxes containing the puree had false bottom compartments, which held eight packets of methamphetamine wrapped in brown packaging tape, Customs said.
Customs arrested Martos after he used a hired van to move some of the polystyrene boxes to an Auckland storage unit.
2020
LED lights, clothing, ornaments, toys, cosmetics, and thermos flasks
A 27-year-old Chinese national was charged after he was linked to the importation of at least 17 packages, which contained about 46 kilograms of MDMA (also known as ecstasy), six kilograms of ephedrine, and one kilogram of methamphetamine.
The packages had been sent through the mail or air freight from various countries across Europe, Customs said.
Drugs were hidden in an assortment of items such as giraffe, flamingo and hippo stuffed toys, LED lights, clothing, ornaments, cosmetics and thermos flasks.
The man was known to use false identities to facilitate the smuggling and faced 16 charges of importing a class B controlled drug and one charge of importing a class A controlled drug.
At the time, it was the largest-ever consignment of cocaine into New Zealand - the drugs had an estimated street value of up to $14 million.
Customs and police set up a sting to track the jewel-encrusted horse head after they seized it when it arrived in the country.
The cocaine was so well-hidden it took an hour to remove. Customs repackaged it with identical-looking blocks of flour and planted a tracking device in the statue.
It was then sent to its intended address, an Onehunga storage facility and investigators watched as two men extracted what they believed was their cocaine.
US man Ronald Wayne Cook Senior, 58, and Mexican national Agustin Suarez-Juarez, 46, were charged with possession of and attempting to supply a class-A drug.
Cook was sentenced to a total of 17 years and nine months imprisonment and Suarez-Juarez to 19 years and nine months.
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.