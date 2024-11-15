Criminals have long been creative in their efforts to get illicit drugs into New Zealand: A 400kg diamante-encrusted horse head statue was brought in from Mexico via Hong Kong by plane in 2016, stuffed with 35kg of cocaine - at the time the largest cocaine seizure in New Zealand history. The drugs had an estimated street value of up to $14 million.

Customs sounded a similar warning last year with its report “Strategic Border Threat Assessment 2023” which indicated traffickers were attempting to hide drugs with increasing sophistication and organisation.

“Sophisticated methods include deep concealment within machinery, and in liquid food and beverages,” the report said.

The report also noted the same packaging methods were being discovered in drug imports from different regions - indicating suppliers were becoming highly organised across borderlines.

2024

Steel beams

A joint investigation by police and Customs, Operation Girder, discovered 515kg of meth inside a shipment of steel beams shipped by sea from the United States in September this year.

Customs analysts flagged the shipment for inspection in September which uncovered “inconsistencies” in some of the 42 steel beams, which led to x-rays and meth discovered.

The 515kg of methamphetamine seized in the operation is the third-largest importation found at New Zealand’s border.

The consignment was then tracked to a rural Waikato address, which was raided, leading to five men appearing in the Auckland District Court on drug import and supply charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Police and Customs found 515kg of methamphetamine inside these steel beams imported from the United States in September 2024. Five men, aged between 31 and 51, were arrested and charged with drug offences following Operation Girder. Photo / NZ Police

Lollies

Lollies donated to Auckland City Mission were found to be stuffed with methamphetamine after they were sent out in food parcels in August.

City Mission staff tasted the lollies after receiving a complaint, agreed they tasted odd and began to “feel funny”.

The NZ Drug Foundation tested the lollies and found “potentially lethal levels” of meth - each sweet contained 3g of pure meth or 300 doses of the Class A drug.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin told the Herald in October that police could account for 61 blocks of pure methamphetamine disguised as Rinda-brand sweets, with police recovering 34. Earlier, police believed there were 75 lollies in the community in total.

In the following days, it was revealed Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and two families being cared for by the charity had received the lollies and fallen ill.

A staff member was hospitalised after trying one. RMHC had received the parcels from the City Mission.

Baldwin said police would work with Customs and Interpol as the investigation focused on the drugs origins and how they ended up with the City Mission.

There were eight police staff working on the investigation, dubbed Operation Tirade.

The Rinda brand pineapple lollies are individually stuffed with a lethal amount of methamphetamine and some remain at large. Photo / NZ Drug Foundation

This meth-laced lolly could kill. The Rinda brand pineapple lollies were found to be stuffed with methamphetamine, each with a street value of $1000 according to the NZ Drug Foundation. Photo / NZ Drug Foundation

Bitumen rolls

Two men were charged in May and another was charged in August after a shipment of 58kg of methamphetamine worth up to $23 million was discovered in bitumen rolls.

Customs NZ began its investigation after border profiling led to the interception of a shipment from the United States around April 10.

An examination led to the discovery of 58kg of methamphetamine concealed in the bitumen rolls, an industrial product used for roofing and road purposes.

Customs investigations manager Dominic Adams said the investigation, dubbed Operation Brig, has identified an organised criminal syndicate and led to the arrest of at least one key Rebels gang figure.

Customs charged three people after an investigation into the smuggling of approximately 58 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in bitumen rolls shipped from the United States. Photo / Customs

Boxes of “paper” and food packets

Customs seized 47kg of methamphetamine, worth up to $16.45 million, at Auckland Airport after it was discovered in boxes sent from Malaysia.

Four unaccompanied boxes arrived at Auckland Airport from Kuala Lumpur in mid-August and were detained by Customs.

The yellow boxes declared as “paper ream” and marked as “IK Yellow” but officers found each box hid black duffel bags instead.

Inside the bags were 46 packages of “Prince Durian” food packets which concealed approximately 47kg of methamphetamine.

The methamphetamine would have been worth up to $16.45 million in street value.

Customs discovered 47kg of methamphetamine drugs concealed in boxes falsely labelled as "paper reams" and send by air freight to Auckland Airport from Malaysia. The drugs had a street value of more than $16 million. Photo / Customs

2023

Farm equipment

A stash of almost 200kg of methamphetamine was found concealed in imported farm machinery last year.

Customs found the drugs - valued at $70 million - inside the threshing machines, which were seized at the Port of Auckland resulting in nine men being arrested and charged.

The machines had been trans-shipped to New Zealand from Dubai and police said the seizure contained about 10 million doses of the Class A drug.

Police National Organised Crime Group Detective Inspector Tom Gollan said it was a sophisticated concealment method.

The four thresher machines were delivered to a rural property in Patumahoe on July 4, and a search warrant was subsequently executed by Police and Customs under Operation Brewer.

“Four men, aged between 18 and 28, were taken into custody at the property.

“The group were arrested as they were dismantling the threshing machines to access the methamphetamine,” Gollan said.

A stash of just under 200 kilograms of methamphetamine, roughly 10 million doses, was confiscated in Operation Brewer. Photo / Police

The methamphetamine was concealed within threshing machines, seized in Operation Brewer. Photo / NZ Police

Shampoo bottles

A woman was sentenced to five years and five months jail after attempting to smuggle 4.3kgs of cocaine - including some hidden in cosmetics - into New Zealand.

Delphine Ganon, 42, arrived at Auckland International Airport on April 25 2023, and was stopped for questioning by a Customs officer.

Her two suitcases were examined, revealing white powder in the lining of one suitcase that tested positive for cocaine.

Five cosmetics bottles also tested positive for liquefied cocaine.

She was convicted for importing and possessing a Class A controlled drug (cocaine).

The 4.3kg of cocaine recovered from the suitcase and cosmetics bottles would have produced about 43,300 common doses, with an estimated total street value of up to $1.94 million.

The woman used shampoo bottles to conceal 2.25 litres of liquid cocaine. Photo / Supplied

2022

Hulking boiler

Nearly 200kg of cocaine was discovered inside a hulking boiler originally exported from Ecuador in 2022.

The $38 million cocaine haul was hidden around the outside of pipes inside the hulking boiler.

“This was a very sophisticated method of concealment with excellent collaboration of border authorities, which was key to identifying and flagging this import as suspicious,” Detective Inspector Paul Newman said.

Raids following the investigation by the Police National Organised Crime Group found an enormous amount of the white powder at a New Lynn commercial property.

Police alleged seven men were involved.

One of them was Paul McAuslin, a patched member of a Hells Angels Nomads chapter in Auckland.

Several defendants are set to stand trial next year.





The Ecuadorian boiler in which the pipes containing cocaine were hidden. Photo / NZ Police

2021

Avocado pulp

A man who hid 113kg of methamphetamine in avocado pulp was jailed for more than 10 years.

Victor Martos was sentenced in April 2021 for his role in the 2019 smuggling operation between Mexico and Auckland.

Customs investigations identified that he had been in contact with a Mexican-based freight forwarder, and they had negotiated with an Auckland-based fresh produce importer [who was not implicated] about importing avocado pulp into New Zealand.

While the first import of frozen pulp had no drugs in it, the second shipment was sent to a different Auckland address.

The polystyrene boxes containing the puree had false bottom compartments, which held eight packets of methamphetamine wrapped in brown packaging tape, Customs said.

Customs arrested Martos after he used a hired van to move some of the polystyrene boxes to an Auckland storage unit.

A shipment of 113kg of methamphetamine linked to a Mexican cartel was hidden in a shipment of avocado pulp. Photo / NZ Customs

2020

LED lights, clothing, ornaments, toys, cosmetics, and thermos flasks

Customs seized 46kg of MDMA and other drugs which were imported in a variety of everyday items including stuffed toys.

A 27-year-old Chinese national was charged after he was linked to the importation of at least 17 packages, which contained about 46 kilograms of MDMA (also known as ecstasy), six kilograms of ephedrine, and one kilogram of methamphetamine.

The packages had been sent through the mail or air freight from various countries across Europe, Customs said.

Drugs were hidden in an assortment of items such as giraffe, flamingo and hippo stuffed toys, LED lights, clothing, ornaments, cosmetics and thermos flasks.

The man was known to use false identities to facilitate the smuggling and faced 16 charges of importing a class B controlled drug and one charge of importing a class A controlled drug.

One of the intercepted parcels. Photo / Supplied

2019

Golf carts

Two men attempted to smuggle 110 kg of methamphetamine and two handguns into New Zealand inside golf cart batteries in 2019.

Customs officers inspected a shipping container of three six-seater golf carts, exported from the US in January 2019.

Close examination revealed the batteries hid large, ice-like methamphetamine crystals and two loaded handguns.

Chiu Tan Yu and another man in New Zealand were arrested following search warrants in February 2019.

The drugs were described by the sentencing judge as having a minimum wholesale value of $17.6 million, capable of causing $136 million worth of “societal harm” to New Zealand.

Around 110kg of meth was found inside golf cart batteries in February. Photo / Supplied

A close up of a large ice-like methamphetamine crystal hidden inside golf cart batteries and found by Customs. Photo / Supplied

2018

Printer toner cartridges

A 28-year-old Canadian passport holder, apparently on holiday in New Zealand, imported 17.9 kgs of methamphetamine inside printer cartridges.

Customs monitored the delivery of the cartridges and arrested Jingyuan Zhang, who was sentenced to eight and a half years imprisonment for importing and possessing the meth.

Customs said at the time of the arrest that renting short-term accommodation to receive illegal drugs is a known tactic of criminal syndicates.

This amount of methamphetamine had a street value of up to $9 million in New Zealand.

17.9 kilograms of methamphetamine that was found in printer toner cartridges. Photo / Customs NZ

2017

Umbrella stand bases

At least 100kg of methamphetamine was found hidden in 16 concrete outdoor umbrella stands sent from China in 2017.

X-ray machines picked up inconsistencies in the solid mass of the umbrella stands, and the concrete blocks gave a positive result for methamphetamine.

There were no hidden cavities or secret compartments - instead, the meth had been mixed with gypsum, a plaster or chalk-like substance, then cast into the shape of umbrella stands.

Once safely through border controls, the Class-A drug could be easily extracted by dissolving it in water.

A subsequent joint investigation, Operation Abseil, resulted in the arrest of seven overseas nationals and the exposure of a Hong Kong crime syndicate.

The umbrella stands looked like concrete but were actually a mixture of methamphetamine and gypsum. Photo / Supplied

2016

Diamante horse head

Customs found 35kg of cocaine inside a nearly 400kg diamante-encrusted statue of a horse head in 2016, which arrived by plane from Mexico via Hong Kong.

At the time, it was the largest-ever consignment of cocaine into New Zealand - the drugs had an estimated street value of up to $14 million.

Customs and police set up a sting to track the jewel-encrusted horse head after they seized it when it arrived in the country.

The cocaine was so well-hidden it took an hour to remove. Customs repackaged it with identical-looking blocks of flour and planted a tracking device in the statue.

It was then sent to its intended address, an Onehunga storage facility and investigators watched as two men extracted what they believed was their cocaine.

US man Ronald Wayne Cook Senior, 58, and Mexican national Agustin Suarez-Juarez, 46, were charged with possession of and attempting to supply a class-A drug.

Cook was sentenced to a total of 17 years and nine months imprisonment and Suarez-Juarez to 19 years and nine months.

The cocaine was found in a diamante-decorated horse head sculpture. Photo / Supplied

Thirty five bricks of high-grade cocaine, weighing 1kg each, were smuggled into New Zealand in a 400kg diamante-encrusted horse sculpture. Photo / Jason Oxenham

