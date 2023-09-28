All Blacks get set to take on Italy, why police could soon be wearing body cameras and Queenstown businesses take matters into their own hands. Video / NZ Herald / Mark Mitchell / Getty

A stash of almost 200kg of methamphetamine has been seized at the Port of Auckland resulting in nine men being arrested and charged.

New Zealand Customs Service found the drugs valued at $70 million concealed in farm machinery being imported into the country.

The machines had been transshipped to New Zealand from Dubai, but the origin of the importation is still under investigation.

Nine men have been arrested and charged as a result of the joint Police and Customs investigation.

Police said the seizure is estimated to produce roughly 10 million doses.

Police’s National Organised Crime Group detective inspector Tom Gollan said it was a sophisticated concealment method.

The four thresher machines were delivered to a rural property in Patumahoe on July 4, and a search warrant was subsequently executed by Police and Customs under Operation Brewer.

“Four men, aged between 18 and 28, were taken into custody at the property.

“The group were arrested as they were dismantling the threshing machines to access the methamphetamine,” Gollan said.

The methamphetamine concealed within the machine which was seized in Operation Brewer. Photo / NZ Police

Five further search warrants were executed across Tāmaki Makaurau which saw an additional two men, aged 27 and 36, arrested in connection with the import.

“Further inquiries and outstanding investigation work by National Organised Crime Group detectives and partners identified a further three men, who are alleged to be the organisers and facilitators of the import,” Gollan said.

All six men have appeared in the Auckland District Court and are facing charges relating to the importation and possession of the supply of methamphetamine, and participating in an organised crime group.

They have all pleaded not guilty and are due to reappear in the coming months.

“This highlights the extreme lengths criminal enterprises will go to to avoid detection.

“Police believe this haul of methamphetamine was destined for the New Zealand market and if it had not been intercepted it would have resulted in more than $200 million worth of social harm caused across a lot of very vulnerable communities.”

A number of the men also face charges in relation to the supply of MDMA and cocaine, as well as the possession of a firearm.

The three men, aged between 27 and 36, are due to appear in the Auckland District Court via audio-visual link on September 29.

Customs Investigations manager Cam Moore said criminals need to be aware that Customs is working tirelessly to identify and intercept risk shipments and prevent significant harm from occurring.

“Customs are experts at what we do and combining our expertise with that of Police allows us to identify and hold to account those who choose to deal in this abhorrent behaviour.”



