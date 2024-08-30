Cole’s downfall started with a tip from the Australian Border Force in August 2021, the Herald reported last week.
A massive shipment – 556kg of high-quality methamphetamine – had recently been discovered hidden inside a rotary separator air freighted from the Philippines. Had New Zealand authorities seen anything similar?
A quick review by Customs discovered that an almost identical shipment from the same exporter had been cleared to enter New Zealand two months earlier.
It was too late to confiscate the estimated 450kg of drugs that were successfully smuggled into New Zealand – a haul that would have been worth tens of millions of dollars. But authorities were able to gather enough circumstantial evidence to arrest Cole a year later, after a lengthy investigation dubbed Operation Samson.