NZ’s ecstasy habits explored: How are Kiwis using MDMA?

New insights have lifted the lid on Kiwis’ ecstasy use - while raising concerns about how the illicit drug is being paired with binge-boozing.
Use of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, E or Molly, has been on the rise in New Zealand, with about 4% of Kiwis reporting having tried the controlled Class B substance recently.
Today, it’s the country’s second most commonly used illicit drug after cannabis. The amount detected in national wastewater testing in the last quarter of 2023 equated to some 67,000 doses a week.
Until now, however, users’ relationship with ecstasy hasn’t been explored in depth in Aotearoa.
“Understanding consumption behaviours is important as it allows us to find out what is going on ‘out there’ and guide our decision-making regarding where we might make the greatest impact with targeted harm reduction efforts,” Otago University researcher Jai Whelan said.
Males were likely to use the drug more often than females, and in oral form such as pills, while females mainly reported taking MDMA through snorting, and in lower doses.
When it came to buying the drug, most were turning to friends rather than dealers, through a “social supply” network perceived as less risky.
Overall, Whelan said the findings showed the majority of users had positive experiences with the drug.
“Most people don’t run into problems because of their drug use, and in this case, it appears that many people think their use has positively impacted their lives,” he said.
“This indicates that many users report long-term positive impacts of their use, not just acute euphoric experiences. These results could be important for understanding potential therapeutic uses of MDMA.”
While most reported classic comedown symptoms such as fatigue and depressed mood - and some spoke of internal shock-like experiences called “brain zaps” - many also described a lingering happy and peaceful “afterglow”.
In another finding, more than 20% of users had also taken antidepressants – namely selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors - which were known to blunt the effects of MDMA.
That raised questions about whether those users were taking stronger doses just to get the desired effects, potentially leading to increased harm – something the researchers said warranted more research.
The findings further showed many users were taking the drug while consuming alcohol well beyond the threshold of five standard drinks – raising concerns about the compounded risks of dehydration and hyperthermia.
According to coronial data collated by the Drug Foundation, there has been one death in New Zealand since 2013 where MDMA was the only drug present in toxicology - but in the same period, there have been 23 where other substances were in the mix.
