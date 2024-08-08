“This amount of methamphetamine would have been worth an estimated street value of up to NZ$23 million and the seizure has prevented approximately $64m in social harm and cost to New Zealand,” Customs said in a statement.

A search warrant executed by Customs, with the assistance of Waitematā Police, led to the arrest of a 42-year-old Auckland man this morning. He was scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court this afternoon on charges related to the attempted smuggling.

Two pistols and ammunition were also located at the property, leading to the arrest of a woman on charges of unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition.

The arrest of the 42-year-old man follows charges being laid against a 64-year-old man and a 57-year-old man in May, also in relation to the discovery by Customs.

Customs investigations manager Dominic Adams said the investigation, dubbed Operation Brig, has identified an organised criminal syndicate and led to the arrest of at least one key Rebels gang figure.

“Customs continues to fight transnational organised crime that threatens the safety and security of our country,” Adams said.

“We are very proud of the work undertaken in this operation that has not only prevented significant harm in our communities but has also dismantled a syndicate that would have continued to offend.

“I would also like to acknowledge the excellent support from New Zealand Police. Collaboration with local authorities such as police is key in the battle against drug smuggling syndicates.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams, of the Waitematā organised crime unit, said police are pleased firearms and drugs have been taken out of circulation.

“Police will continue to take every opportunity to work with our partners to target and disrupt the illicit operations of gangs, and other organised crime groups.”

Anyone who has concerns about possible smuggling can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.