“This amount of methamphetamine would have been worth an estimated street value of up to NZ$23 million and the seizure has prevented approximately $64m in social harm and cost to New Zealand,” Customs said in a statement.
A search warrant executed by Customs, with the assistance of Waitematā Police, led to the arrest of a 42-year-old Auckland man this morning. He was scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court this afternoon on charges related to the attempted smuggling.
Two pistols and ammunition were also located at the property, leading to the arrest of a woman on charges of unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition.
The arrest of the 42-year-old man follows charges being laid against a 64-year-old man and a 57-year-old man in May, also in relation to the discovery by Customs.
Customs investigations manager Dominic Adams said the investigation, dubbed Operation Brig, has identified an organised criminal syndicate and led to the arrest of at least one key Rebels gang figure.