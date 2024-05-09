New details emerge about the Ponsonby Road killer’s criminal past, Nicola Wilis teases her upcoming Budget and polar air sees temperatures plunge in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A foreign woman has been sentenced to more than five years in jail after trying to smuggle more than $1.9 million worth of cocaine into New Zealand.

Delphine Ganon, 42, flew into Auckland International Airport from Dubai on April 25 - Anzac Day - last year, with more than 4kgs of cocaine concealed in the lining of her suitcase and hidden in shampoo bottles as a liquid.

Ganon was stopped for questioning by a customs officer and her luggage was examined.

The woman used shampoo bottles to conceal 2.25 litres of liquid cocaine.

The cocaine would have produced about 43,300 common doses, with an estimated street value of up to $1.94 million.

Customs said the seizure was estimated to have prevented up to $1.29 million of social harm and cost to NZ.

Cocaine was flatpacked in the lining of the woman's suitcase.

The flat pack of cocaine, estimated to be worth over $1.9 million, removed from the suitcase lining.

Ganon appeared in the Manukau District Court today and was convicted for importing and possessing a Class A controlled drug.

She was sentenced to five years and five months in prison.

Paul Williams, customs manager at Auckland Airport, said the case was a great demonstration of vigilance at the border by frontline officers.

“Customs remains ever-alert in our daily fight to stop the flow of illegal drugs from entering NZ. Our officers are well-equipped to identify and stop people who think they can bring illegal substances into our communities,” Williams said.

Anyone who knows or suspects someone may be involved in illegal smuggling is urged to call Customs on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768), which is a 24-hour confidential hotline, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.