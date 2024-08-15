“The matter has been reported to the police and we are doing everything we can to assist with the investigation,” Howett said.

Police are investigating methamphetamine laced lollies which were distributed through food parcels from the Auckland City Mission. Photo / New Zealand Police

The charity had handed one package of the contaminated lollies to police via Auckland Hospital.

A second package had been thrown away by a family.

The revelation comes as police say they have recovered another slew of the meth-laced lollies this afternoon.

Earlier, police said they had begun investigating a person who was allegedly attempting to sell one of the meth-laced lollies on Facebook Marketplace.

Police have revealed they have now recovered 32 lollies laced with meth donated to the City Mission and distributed in food parcels after seizing 13 overnight, and another this afternoon.

Another child was taken to hospital bringing the total number of people who have sought medical attention to four.

The NZ Drug Foundation is warning people not to consume Rinda brand pineapple lollies after a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine was found in a lolly wrapped in the brand’s packaging. Photo / NZ Drug Foundation

Meanwhile, Auckland City Mission is still scrambling to track down 428 families who may have also been given the sweets that contain about 3g of methamphetamine.

“We can confirm 16 whānau have advised us they received the lollies and have been offered guidance as to appropriate next steps,” the Mission said in a statement on Thursday.

“As noted in the media stand up yesterday, Auckland City Missioner - Manutaki Helen Robinson acknowledged there may be more than one packet in circulation.

“This forms part of the current investigation, and the Mission continues to work closely with police in support of their enquiries.”

Rinda, the company that produces the lollies, released a statement today and said the “safety and well-being of customers” is their highest priority.

“We recognise the seriousness of this situation and understand the concerns it raises.”

The company said it would be working with New Zealand authorities.

Detector Inspector Greg Baldwin said police were in the early stages of investigating reports a man was selling the lollies on Facebook Marketplace.

“We are taking this report very seriously, but inquiries are in the early stages.

“Dealing a Class A drug is a serious offence and we will not tolerate this.”

Baldwin said police had contacted Rinda, the Malaysia-based lolly company in whose branding the meth was wrapped, as part of their investigation.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin holds up a photo of the Rinda-branded meth-laced lollies found in food parcels given to needy families. Photo / Alex Burton

He said police still had an open mind about how the meth came to be packaged.

Baldwin also said police were continuing to work with other authorities overseas and in New Zealand.

Yesterday, Baldwin said the public could be assured police were treating this matter “extremely seriously”.

The lollies found to contain methamphetamine. Photo / NZ Drug Foundation

He thanked the Auckland City Mission for its co-operation and said the charity had done nothing wrong.

Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said the white lolly was brought into a checking clinic on Tuesday afternoon.

It contained about 3g of methamphetamine.

“A common dose to swallow is between 10-25mg, so this contaminated lolly contained up to 300 doses,” Helm said.

“Swallowing that much methamphetamine is extremely dangerous and could result in death.

“We don’t know how widespread these contaminated lollies are, so we recommend not eating any Rinda brand pineapple lollies if you have them.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.







