Former NZME Focus Live presenter Will Trafford had just returned to his hotel room in central Beirut after a day working as a producer for Al Arabiya news channel when the bombardment in the city’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik a few kilometres away began about 6.20pm last night (3.20am today NZT).
“It lasted around 45 seconds and it became pretty clear really quickly that it wasn’t just one of those sonic booms [from distant attacks]. It was just bang after bang after bang, and the building shaking.
“You’re wondering, ‘When’s it going to be my turn?’, because you hear each landing of these barrage of missiles, and you hear the sort of whistling and the howling of them. They’re so close, and the thud when they land, it really feels like an eternity.”
Residents later told Trafford the bombardment was the biggest strike since the Israeli-Hezbollah war in 2006.
When the attack ended the 36-year-old grabbed his passport, ran down 12 flights of stairs and found himself on the street with “everyone on their phone, desperately trying to check on their families”, but also – after the initial panic – helping each other, with “no anger”.
The attack came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “defeat Hezbollah” in his speech at the UN and was, Israel said, targeted at Hezbollah’s leader Hasan Nasrallah in an area they say is the Lebanese militant group’s central headquarters.
It was safer where he was staying as there were many other journalists, said Trafford, who arrived in Lebanon three days ago and was now trying to get out of the country for a pre-planned interview in Moscow.
“The Israelis, there’s a lot of signals intelligence and electronic monitoring and, in a way, Westerners are luckier if we’re sticking together in this scenario.
“It’s the locals that are really afraid because, obviously you hear Benjamin Netanyahu say, ’This isn’t against you, the Lebanese people, it’s against Hezbollah’, but Hezbollah are everywhere.
“This isn’t like gangs at home – they don’t wear patches, you can’t identify them. And everyone lives in tower blocks here, so you don’t know if they’re in your building. That’s the scary thing for locals, because they feel powerless.”
Israel has recently escalated its campaign against Hezbollah after trading cross-border fire for almost a year, including weaponising Hezbollah members’ pagers and walkie talkies last week to kill dozens and injure 3000.
Air strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon this week also killed nearly 800 people, many of them civilians, Lebanese officials say, and increased the total number of displaced people to 200,000, according to the UN.
Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said last night’s bombardment showed Israel “does not care” about US-led efforts to bring about a ceasefire – rejected by Israel – and the country’s hospitals were unable to cope with the number of casualties from Israeli attacks.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah last night continued almost a year of firing into Israel in solidarity with Palestinian miltiant group Hamas, with air raid alerts in northern Israel.
His time in Lebanon was always intended to be brief, as his employer rotated staff amid the ongoing tensions and potential of a ground invasion by Israel, but he’d “absolutely” return if assigned, Trafford said.
A military offensive launched by Israel in response has killed more than 41,000 civilians and combatants in Gaza, sparked a humanitarian crisis and led to ongoing international pressure for a ceasefire, including from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
