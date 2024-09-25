“We are attacking all day, both to prepare the ground for the possibility of your entry, but also to continue striking Hezbollah,” Israel’s army chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, told a tank brigade, according to a statement.
The US said it did not think Israel, its close ally, would launch a ground operation in Lebanon any time soon, however.
The UN’s International Organization for Migration said 90,000 people had been displaced in Lebanon so far this week.
Among them, “many of the more than 111,000 people displaced since October ... are likely to have been secondarily displaced”, said the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Netanyahu delayed his departure for New York until Thursday, when he too is due to speak at the UN General Assembly.
“We are striking Hezbollah with blows it never imagined. We are doing this with full force, we are doing this with guile. One thing I promise you: we will not rest until they return home”, Netanyahu said Wednesday in a statement.
The veteran right-wing Israeli leader has been accused by critics of stalling in Gaza ceasefire negotiations and prolonging the war to appease far-right coalition partners.
Iran, Hezbollah’s main backer, condemned Israel’s raids, with supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying the recent killing of Hezbollah commanders would not crush the group.
“Some of the effective and valuable forces of Hezbollah were martyred, which undoubtedly caused damage to Hezbollah, but this was not the sort of damage that could bring the group to its knees,” he said.
Elusive ceasefire
While the Israel-Lebanon border has seen near-daily clashes for a year, the violence escalated dramatically last week, when coordinated communications device blasts that Hezbollah blamed on Israel killed 39 people and wounded almost 3000.
Then Israel carried out an air strike on Hezbollah’s south Beirut stronghold, killing a top military commander and other fighters and civilians.
At the Lebanese Red Cross HQ in Beirut, people waited to donate blood, with Jad Assi, 39, telling AFP: “Given the crisis we’re currently experiencing, donating blood is the least I can do to show solidarity with my fellow Lebanese.”
Efforts to end the war in Gaza, which analysts say are key to stopping the escalation in Lebanon, have yet to make progress.
The war in Gaza began with Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1205 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures that include hostages killed in captivity.
Of the 251 hostages seized by militants, 97 are still held in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 41,495 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures provided by the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry. The UN has described the figures as reliable.