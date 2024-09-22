- Iranian-backed militants in the Middle East are inspecting electronic devices after Israel’s attack on Hezbollah’s communications.
- Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah called the attack an “unprecedented blow”, with 37 killed and 3000 wounded.
- Militants, including those in Iraq and Syria, are taking extreme precautions and reassessing their supply chains.
Iranian-backed militants across the Middle East have ordered sweeping inspections of electronic devices, as they rethink how to protect their communications following the devastating attack that caused pagers and walkie-talkies used by their ally, Hezbollah, to explode.
In Iraq and the West Bank, senior militants allied with Iran said they are examining equipment and issuing new rules on the use of personal devices by fighters. Analysts say that other groups’ systems are more secure but that they will probably seek to better protect their supply chains as they take stock of the fallout.
“Extreme precautions will be taken, and we will keep devices away from us,” said a senior commander in the Jenin Battalion, a coalition of West Bank fighters led by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The commander, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of concern for his security, said his operatives already avoided cellphones and had recently ditched handheld radios they suspected Israel of hacking.
Israeli authorities rarely discuss operations in other countries and have declined to comment on whether Israel was responsible for the attack on devices in Lebanon. But US officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive subject, acknowledged that Israel was behind the operation and said it informed Washington afterward through intelligence channels.