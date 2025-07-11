Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march through the Columbia University campus to mark one year of the war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza on October 7, 2024. US President Donald Trump's Administration said on March 7, this year, it was cutting US$400 million in federal grants to Columbia University over claims the institution stood by 'in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students' following anti-Israel protests. Photo / AFP

Mahmoud Khalil, one of the most prominent leaders of American pro-Palestinian campus protests, sued the Trump Administration today for US$20 million ($33m) over his arrest and detention by immigration agents.

Khalil, a legal permanent resident in the United States who is married to a US citizen and has a US-born son, had been in custody following his arrest in March.

The 30-year-old was freed from a federal immigration detention centre in Louisiana last month, hours after a judge ordered his release on bail.

“The Administration carried out its illegal plan to arrest, detain, and deport Mr Khalil ‘in a manner calculated to terrorise him and his family,’ the claim says,” according to the Centre for Constitutional Rights which is backing Khalil.

Khalil suffered “severe emotional distress, economic hardship [and] damage to his reputation,” the claim adds.