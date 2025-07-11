Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Bull sharks linger longer in warming Sydney waters, study finds

AFP
3 mins to read

Records show bull sharks stay an average of 15 days longer off Sydney in summer than they did in 2009. Photo / 123rf

Records show bull sharks stay an average of 15 days longer off Sydney in summer than they did in 2009. Photo / 123rf

Bull sharks are lingering off Sydney’s beaches for longer periods each year as oceans warm, researchers said today, predicting they may one day stay all year.

The predators are migratory, swimming north in winter when Sydney’s long-term ocean temperatures dip below 19C to bask in the balmier waters off

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World