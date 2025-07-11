Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Senior Ukrainian security officer shot dead in broad daylight in Kyiv

By Kieran Kelly
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Russia launched its largest drone and missile barrage on Ukraine, causing widespread damage and injuries. Photo / Getty Images

Russia launched its largest drone and missile barrage on Ukraine, causing widespread damage and injuries. Photo / Getty Images

Ukrainian officials have blamed Russia for the daylight murder of senior security officer.

The senior Ukrainian spy was shot dead by an assassin using a silenced pistol on the streets of Kyiv.

Colonel Ivan Voronich, a senior operational officer in Ukraine’s security service, was crossing the street near a block

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World