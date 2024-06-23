Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Children’s Minister Karen Chhour and Police Minister Mark Mitchell announced new measures to combat youth crime.

Two armed men stormed into a Mt Albert sports bar during a dramatic robbery last night, grabbing a staff member in a headlock and holding a knife to the terrified man’s throat, a neighbouring businessman told the Herald.

But it’s understood bar patrons fought back, leaving several people with injuries, and the robbers fled empty handed.

Three people were injured, one critically, during the attempted robbery at Mount Albert Sports Bar on New North Rd at 10.10pm last night.

The neighbouring businessman said one of the attackers was armed with a knife and the other with a hammer.

The attack on the bar staff member resulted in him suffering a cut to his neck.

He understood about 10 people were inside the bar at the time it was targeted.

“He said some customers tried to stop them but were badly hurt.”

The neighbour said nothing was taken from the bar after three customers fought back.

“They [the robbers] just ran away because they didn’t think someone would fight with them.”

The neighbour said someone broke the bar’s window last year in a separate incident.

“They smashed the window, came through the doors and took the tills away.”

He said last night’s attempted robbery was worse because customers were inside.

“It was not like the middle of the night when no one was there. It was terrible because people were there.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan said the two offenders remain at large and police wanted the public to assist in finding them.

“The investigation is in its early stages, and inquiries are ongoing to locate these offenders and hold them to account.”

Allan asked anyone with information to call 105 and quoting file number 240623/8649.

The same bar was targeted in September last year when four masked offenders armed with weapons including a firearm smashed their way in just before midnight and stole the contents of the cash register before leaving.

A police spokesperson said a staff member inside the premises was uninjured but understandably shaken by the incident.

Last night’s incident came following today’s latest announcement from the Government in its plan to crack down on crime.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced new community police teams would be established in major cities across New Zealand, targeting crime and anti-social behaviour.

Coster said the new Community Beat Teams will provide a more visible, reassuring and responsive policing presence on main streets, shopping malls and transport hubs.

“Our intent is to move to a 24/7 beat model in the CBD, working on a rostered basis with five teams, each led by a Sergeant, to increase police visibility around the clock,” Coster said.

The teams would be rolled out from July onwards.

The package would include 63 additional staff deployed in new Community Beat Teams across Auckland’s three policing districts, 21 in each, 17 in Wellington and 10 in Christchurch.