The front door of the Mt Albert Sports Bar has been smashed. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police were standing guard at the Mt Albert Sports Bar overnight following a serious incident.

Emergency services were called to the New North Rd bar and gaming lounge around midnight.

Police at the scene declined to comment but the Herald understands a firearm may have been involved in the incident. Photos from the scene show a glass door pane has been smashed.

The scene has been taped off and armed police were standing guard outside.

Armed police were standing guard outside the bar overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

