Three people injured, one critically after attempted robbery of Mt Albert bar

Interislander ferry successfully refloated. Power grid back online in Northland after transmission tower falls. Gun used in Ponsonby shooting popular among gangs. Video / NZ Herald

Three people have been injured, one critically, after the attempted robbery of a sports bar in Mount Albert in Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan said the two men entered Mt Albert Sports Bar on New North Road at 10.10pm last night.

“An altercation took place, during which three people were injured,” Allan said.

“One of those people is now in a critical but stable condition.

“A second is in a moderate but stable condition.”

Allan said a scene guard was in place overnight and into this morning while police investigated.

The two offenders remain at large with Allan calling on the public to assist in finding them.

“The investigation is in its early stages, and inquiries are ongoing to locate these offenders and hold them to account.”

Allan asked anyone with information to call 105 and quoting file number 240623/8649.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.