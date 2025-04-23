Advertisement
Society Insider: Luke Dallow, Thane Kirby new owners of Ponsonby Road Bistro; Sleepyhead daughter Natalie Norman’s business inspiration; Property guru Greg Munt’s Happiness Project

Ricardo Simich
By
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Greg and Shanna Munt are using their connections to help others; Luke Dallow and Thane Kirby have a new hospitality venture; Natalie Norman, daughter of Sleepyhead's Craig Turner, is finding business success of her own. Photo / Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, a new owner for soon-to-close Ponsonby Road Bistro; Rich List daughter Natalie Norman reveals the secrets to her success; multi-millionaire property guru is paying it forward; and the Kiwis living it up at Coachella.

