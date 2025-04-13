The crowd went crazy.
Lorde, 28, has been missing in action for some time now.
Beyond recent features on Charli XCX’s Brat, and Marlon Williams’ Te Whare Tīwekaweka, the last album she released was 2021’s Solar Power.
However, after dropping a 15-second album teaser on Wednesday, and now a Coachella performance, Lorde could be making a comeback.
After performing the song, Lorde and Charli XCX hugged and yelled “Lorde summer 2025”, teasing her long-awaited next album.
Charli XCX also surprised the crowd with guest artists Troye Sivan and Billie Eilish.
More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which runs over two weekends and boasts headliners such as Lady Gaga and Post Malone.
A New Zealand alcohol-free beverage brand is even being served up at America’s iconic Coachella, showcasing the non-alcoholic cocktails brand – Free AF – to a global audience.
- RNZ
