Charli XCX and Lorde stunned Coachella with a surprise performance. Photo / Coachella / YouTube

By Jessie Curran of RNZ

Charli XCX sent jaws dropping and the Coachella audience spiralling after she revealed Lorde as one of her surprise guests.

The pair performed a remix of Girl, So Confusing from the Grammy award-winning album Brat, which the Kiwi artist features in.

Lorde appeared on Sunday at the massive California music festival dressed in simple jeans and a T-shirt before the singing duo strutted to the main stage.