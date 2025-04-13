Advertisement
Home / Entertainment

Lorde and Charli XCX duo drop jaws at Coachella after surprise performance

RNZ
2 mins to read

Charli XCX and Lorde stunned Coachella with a surprise performance. Photo / Coachella / YouTube

Charli XCX and Lorde stunned Coachella with a surprise performance. Photo / Coachella / YouTube

By Jessie Curran of RNZ

Charli XCX sent jaws dropping and the Coachella audience spiralling after she revealed Lorde as one of her surprise guests.

The pair performed a remix of Girl, So Confusing from the Grammy award-winning album Brat, which the Kiwi artist features in.

Lorde appeared on Sunday at the massive California music festival dressed in simple jeans and a T-shirt before the singing duo strutted to the main stage.

The crowd went crazy.

Lorde, 28, has been missing in action for some time now.

Beyond recent features on Charli XCX’s Brat, and Marlon Williams’ Te Whare Tīwekaweka, the last album she released was 2021’s Solar Power.

Lorde performing with Charli XCX at Coachella. Photo / Coachella / YouTube
Lorde performing with Charli XCX at Coachella. Photo / Coachella / YouTube

However, after dropping a 15-second album teaser on Wednesday, and now a Coachella performance, Lorde could be making a comeback.

After performing the song, Lorde and Charli XCX hugged and yelled “Lorde summer 2025”, teasing her long-awaited next album.

Charli XCX also surprised the crowd with guest artists Troye Sivan and Billie Eilish.

More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which runs over two weekends and boasts headliners such as Lady Gaga and Post Malone.

A New Zealand alcohol-free beverage brand is even being served up at America’s iconic Coachella, showcasing the non-alcoholic cocktails brand – Free AF – to a global audience.

- RNZ

