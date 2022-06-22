The singer says she found the initial public response "confounding and at times painful". Photo / Getty Images

Lorde found the response to her latest album to be "painful."

The 25-year-old singer - who is best known for her smash hit debut song Royals - released her third studio album Solar Power back in 2021 and claimed that it was "painful" to learn that a lot of fans are "just coming around" to it now.

She said: "It took people a while to get the album — I still get emails every day from people who are just coming around to it now! — and that response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first."

However, the Green Light songstress - whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor - went on to explain that she had "learned a lot" during the process of creating the album and over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Writing in her email newsletter to fans, she added: "I learnt a ton about myself and how I'm perceived by making and releasing this album, and I feel significantly more connected and alive in my art practice and life than pretty much ever before. Sounds dry but it's true!!!

"It's been interesting as the year has progressed taking in works of art (movies, albums, TV shows, visual art) made in and around the pandemic, and feeling like most of them have a greater degree of interiority than others made by that artist before.

"You already know about my belief that artists work to metabolise collective feeling, and it makes sense to me that when the collective feeling of the past few years has consisted of long stretches of isolation, vulnerability, abject terror and existential questioning, those feelings would be reflected in the art of the times."