Coachella is set over two weekends in mid-April. The first one is usually the most popular, as some enjoy the excitement of seeing it for the first weekend (and I like that there’s grass to sit on), but is slightly more expensive at US$649 vs US$599. By the second weekend there is a heap of dust underfoot from the previous weekend’s foot traffic. By then you’ll see a bunch of bandanas on hand to help the dust inhalation – maybe some other inhalation too?

Get the inside scoop on ticket drops

If you’ve been a previous attendee, you’ll get first crack at tickets in the pre-sales. There are usually two releases of tickets – one the year before, and another early in the year of. Both times they sell quickly. I follow Coachella’s social media channels and sign up to their newsletter to get the heads up on when they go live. Then, set yourself up for success. This means having an account already set up (remember the password!) because when you finally get through, your session is on a timer. Thousands of people try to get tickets, and it can take quite some time to get to the buying stage of the process. If you get there.

Skip the crowds and stay another night

Are you flying or driving to Indio? While Palm Springs does have an airport, it’s not a long drive from LA – although you’ll need time it well. Most people arrive on Thursday and leave Monday so your drive time can take longer. Why not stay an extra night and do a self-drive mid-century tour of Palm Springs?

You could pop in for a night at La Quinta Resort and Club in Palm Springs, located in the Greater Palm Springs area of California's Coachella Valley. Photo / Supplied

Plan your transport wisely

Book some accommodation with a pool ideally. You’ll likely spend the mornings in and around the pool enjoying the warm weather before you go to the venue in the afternoon. The shuttle pass (available as a package with tickets) is worth the money as they’re efficient, available till 2am and increase your accommodation options as they travel up to 25 miles from the festival venue. Getting an Uber or Lyft at the end of the evening is possible but can be challenging and that surge pricing is ugly.

Look the part

I go to enjoy the company rather than pose for pics, so I am not the best person to advise on clothing. Having said that, it’s a great people-watching exercise. Some don’t wear too much, some wear some crazy stuff, some wear things that look a little uncomfortable but fantastic. People wear whatever they want, so wear what you want too. From a practical point of view, it is hot during the day, but, being a desert environment, it cools right down at night so take something with long sleeves for the evening or a cotton scarf or shawl. It’s useful during the day too so you don’t get burnt. Wear covered and comfortable footwear. You walk a lot because the venue is so large. Even before you enter it’s quite a trek in from the road.

At Coachella, a music festival in California, USA. Photo / Jude Dobson

What to take (and leave at home)

Their website has a list of what you can and can’t take in. No selfie sticks, pro cameras or beverages in bottles as a starter. Do take ID, cash/cards, a small sunscreen, a (charged up!) portable phone charger and a bottle to refill with water – there are refilling stations everywhere. Take some earplugs – certain acts are loud, and you don’t want ringing ears. My friend supplies the group with Earasers earplugs that cut out the damaging noise without affecting the sound quality.

Memorise your exits

There are multiple entrances and exits. Take note of which one you came in while it is daylight as it can be challenging to find your way out of there late at night.

At Coachella, a music festival in California, USA. Photo / Jude Dobson

Make a ‘meet up’ plan

That mobile phone gets good use, so take a portable charger. Yes, there are charging stations, but you don’t want to wait at them while your phone gets some juice. Oh – and keep it close to you. We had a phone nicked one year. Make yourself a meeting point and a hard time to meet as a group so if comms fail you know ‘the where and when’ of the ‘mate meet up’.

Food is abundant but pricey

There is no shortage of either! Pretty much any sort of food is on the menu. It is expensive though so go with a full tummy. The venues are kept clean, as are the nearby toilets. The lines move quickly at both places.

Get acquainted with the music before you go

My friend makes a playlist a month or so before the event so we can get familiar with the unfamiliar. I am not a big muso, but there are bands I now love that remind me of Coachella that I did not even know existed before I went there. Eg Barry Can’t Swim – what a name – and Jungle. Love ‘em. Looking forward to Lady Gaga and Green Day this year, as well as whatever new things I am introduced to by my more musically savvy Coachella companions. Conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic will be performing too, so that’s on my list.

Coachella. Photo / Unsplash

Plan what you want to see

You can write down a plan of what acts you want to see but the Coachella app is much more efficient. There is a heap of sound stages, and you can’t see it all, so do some planning. The app is your go-to for everything.

It’s an arts festival too

The immersive art experiences are amazing to interact with. They are spread all over the grounds, gargantuan and are simply magnificent to behold. After all, it is called the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

All in all, it’s a great place to spend a long weekend. The crowds are civilised, there’s a huge variety of music, fantastic art and the weather is usually good. See you there.