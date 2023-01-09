Six60 bassist Chris Mac enjoying a summer bevvy at his own bar, 605 Morningside Drinker. Photo / Supplied

Chris Mac, bar owner and Six60′s bassist, knows a thing or two about New Zealand’s top watering holes.

I don’t pretend to be an expert on many topics. I have, though, quite enjoyed checking out local bars as I’ve toured around New Zealand for the past decade. I think anyone who knows me would agree that I’m absolutely qualified to write this piece. Which, now that I think about it, probably isn’t quite the compliment I choose to take it as! This is by no means an exhaustive list, but rather a few of my favourite spots around the country to enjoy an afternoon solving the world’s problems with a yeasty beverage in hand.

Mangawhai Tavern, Northland

I’ve spent many a sun-drenched day relaxing with a few cold pints at this summer hotspot, usually resulting in a decision to just settle in for the night because our new friends from the table next to us are a pretty good time and it’s not as if we had any solid plans anyway. It had a facelift a number of years ago and the updated menu is truly great. As a self-proclaimed laksa snob, I would normally turn my nose up at seeing one on the menu of any establishment that isn’t entirely southeast Asian, so I was apprehensive, to say the least. But the owners assured me it was worth a try and they weren’t wrong - a completely unexpected highlight among their other consistent offerings. It’s hard to beat a crisp lager and some delicious bites while watching the sun go down over the water.

The Mangawhai Tavern isn't just a great option for a cold brew, it also has an excellent laksa on the menu. Photo / Supplied

Cardrona Hotel, Wanaka

It’s virtually impossible for me to drive past the Cardrona on a sunny day and not stop in for a drink. Just seeing that historic facade is like some sort of siren song that has me pulling over, knowing very well that once you walk through to the beautiful, large, open beer garden, it’s incredibly difficult to convince the rest of your party to leave, even when you have a flight to catch! They often have live music out back which you can enjoy parked up on wooden picnic tables surrounded by trees, as you enjoy your pint with some hearty pub fare. It’s a classic for a reason.

With its large beer garden and classic pub kai, it's hard to beat the Cardrona Hotel. Photo / Tourism New Zealand.

Pomeroy’s, Christchurch

It might seem an odd choice to include on a list of summer bars given its old-school, comfy vibe inside. But Pomeroy’s has a nice outdoor area and is always my first thought whenever I arrive in Christchurch and the sun is shining. I also find its historic charm a little more appealing than some of the more modern (though still fun) offerings in the city that you would normally see on these lists. But that’s me and it’s my list so there’s not a lot you can do about it at this point is there!

The bar has a very solid collection of craft beers and also features hand-pulled taps, which I’m always attracted to no matter the weather. There’s just something about hand-pull beers, they feel less ‘bloaty’, and in this case, they pair amazingly with Pomeroy’s in-house pork crackling, which comes with an apple sauce and is bloody delicious.

605 Morningside Drinker, Auckland

Now, full disclosure here, this is actually my bar and it’s one of my favourite places in the world. But I wouldn’t include it if I didn’t think it fit the bill, and of course I’m entirely biased, but as we’ve discussed, this is my list. There’s not a lot of bars around like 605. It’s the kind of place you might come alone and leave with a slew of new friends. On the door as you enter, hand-painted in white, reads “People Drink Here”. It’s a mission statement of sorts: Everyone is welcome and everyone is a part of the 605 family. On its best nights it feels as if it’s just one big group booking. The music will be eclectic, the wings will be delicious and the staff will be friendly (or else they’ll be getting a stern word from one particular list writer). Out back is a small courtyard where you can enjoy one of the many local craft beers and relax into the night.

Monica Loves, Napier

This place is fantastic. When I first stumbled across Monica Loves down an unsuspecting alleyway a few years ago, it felt as if I was the first person to have unearthed a secret that no one else had heard. This, of course, can’t have been true because they had been open for some time and I doubt they could have sustained their business simply waiting for me to turn up. Take a seat in the alleyway and order yourself a quality beer, a glass from their well appointed wine list or - and I highly recommend this - one of their excellent cocktails. They also have a menu of delicious food and the vibe is always good.