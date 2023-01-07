Luxury hotel review: Como Shambhala Estate in Ubud, Bali

Relax and unwind at COMO Shambhala Estate in Ubud. Photo / Supplied

Sarah Pollok doesn’t believe you can totally transform your life in a handful of days, but she’s willing to give it a try at Bali’s Como Shambhala Estate

Location

Driving 20 minutes north of the hectic centre of Ubud, through vibrant rice fields, we watch the already scant civilisation strip further away, taking small streets and backroads further into the jungle, beside the Ayung Valley.

First impressions

Upon arrival, we’re relieved of our bags, guided towards a plush white couch in an open-air reception and handed blissfully cold towelettes. Sipping on a welcome drink made from juiced cucumber, mint and honey, a staff member in a beautiful white-and-beige robe explains the impressive range of facilities and introduces us to Ayu, who will be our host (read: personal assistant) during the stay. If we need anything, at any time, she’s our woman. Finishing our drink, Ayu walks us around the lush estate, which is a tapestry of lush tropical flora, manicured terraced lawns, and large stone pavilions. Expansive forest views are set to the sound of the Aying river that flows to the east of the property and is expansive. As first impressions go, it doesn’t get much better.

Perfect For

With just 30 rooms on a 23-acre piece of land in the centre of Bali, it’s no surprise COMO Shambhala is pretty darn perfect if you desire a deeply restorative and tranquil getaway. The Edenic surroundings are mirrored in the hotel’s offerings. Between the activities schedule (packed with yoga, pilates, bike rides and hydrotherapy), the deluxe spa and incredible plant-based meals, you can’t help but feel a bit like a wellness goddess.

Room

For maximum privacy, villas are spread around the property in clusters, called “residences”. Ours is perched above a deep blue pool complex with around six others, which are all done in a style best described as traditional Balinese meets five-star luxury. It’s a nice balance; one that gives you the fluffy white canopy bed, large outdoor bath, double bathroom vanity and other beautiful touches, while also reminding you that you’re on the Island of the Gods.

There are the expected amenities (bathrobes, glass bottled water, shampoos and magnifying mirrors) as well as the extras that earn places like this a coveted fifth star; trendy canvas tote bags and metal water bottles you can take home, small vials of lemongrass-scented insect repellent and a Nespresso machine with unlimited pods.

Guests can choose from several room and suite types depending on the preferred size and view.

Gorgeous rooms are a mix of traditional Balinese design and contemporary style. Photo / Supplied

Facilities

Como Shambhala may be far from the heart of Ubud but there is plenty to keep you busy during a stay. Guests can make full use of the fully-equipped gym, yoga and meditation pavilions, pilates studio, hydrotherapy and lap pool or sauna and steam room. Not to mention several treatment rooms and exclusive spa complex, rock-climbing wall, tennis courts, and, for those doing a touch of remote work, free Wi-Fi all over the resort, plus a business centre.

For those who want to transcend the typical wellness activities, you can enjoy Eastern experiences from chakra healing and Hindu water blessings to Ayurveda consultations and dead sea mud therapy.

Additional activities can also be arranged, and a picnic at Kedara, the hotel’s water garden, is highly recommended. After descending a few hundred stairs that hug the valley, you’re treated to a flax basket full of perfectly packaged dishes to enjoy in front of a natural spring water pool.

Sitting among the immense, tropical green, it’s the sort of spot that would usually be crowded with fellow vacationers but here, it’s just us, our books and the sound of cicadas.

Health is on the menu at this luxury retreat. Photo / Supplied

Food and drink

The dedication to wellness carries into the menus at Kudus House and Glow, Como’s on-site restaurants, which use fresh, local ingredients to create meals that aren’t just good for your body but your taste buds too. As long-time vegans/vegetarians, we were used to having one option to choose from, but here, we were forced to hum and ha over dozens of incredible options like young coconut noodles, green lentil croquettes or tofu maki rolls. No matter what we ordered at breakfast or dinner, it was flawless.

Sustainability

The estate uses sustainable, locally-sourced ingredients from farmers and small-scale producers across Bali as well as many fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs from the on-site kitchen garden. They also bottle their own water in reusable glass bottles, which are given out for activities during your stay.

Accessibility

The terraced, forest location makes for gorgeous views and a serene atmosphere but also means the property involves many steps and staircases. If you travel on wheels or find staircases tricky to navigate, it’s worth getting in touch beforehand to see what accommodations could be made.

Price

Rates fluctuate depending on the season but expect to pay around $1000 per night for a suite, and $850 for a garden room. For up-to-date prices, visit comohotels.com/en/comoshambhalaestate.

Contact

For more information, email resCSestate@comohotels.com or text WhatsApp +62 811 3821 4845

This piece originally appeared in New Zealand Herald Travel here.