Ponsonby Road Bistro’s owner Blair Russell, 51, told the Herald he has loved the more than two decades he has spent providing hospitality on Ponsonby Road.
“We are sad to be closing, Ponsonby has been very good to us,” says Russell. “Yes, the last five years have been hard, but [wife and business partner] Gina and I are closing as we want to take on some new challenges.”
The pair then opened Magnum, which morphed into Ponsonby Road Bistro in 2007. When Wallbank moved on to other establishments in 2011, Russell’s wife, Gina, gradually came on board.
Wallbank opened The Blue Breeze Inn at Ponsonby Central in 2013.
Russell says he and Gina will be taking time to chill a little this year and are working on some new business ideas outside of hospitality to launch next year. Ponsonby Road Bistro will have its last dinner service on May 3.
“There’s a lot of reasons why we’ve made this decision,” Michael Dearth told the Herald’s Shayne Currie. “It’s definitely been floating around because it’s been such a fight – from the pandemic, to so much uncertainty [with the] global financial crisis and extreme weather events where suddenly vegetables cost more than protein.”
In February, Britomart’s Bar Non Solo and MoVida announced they were closing, with the owners wanting to explore new opportunities.
In March, popular Auckland eatery Monsoon Poon revealed it is set to close after 20 years in business. It will have its last service on May 3, the same day as Ponsonby Road Bistro will shut its doors for the last time.
Owner Nicola Richards announced the news with “mixed emotions”, and said the closure came in the wake of the building on the corner of Custom St West and Lower Hobson St in downtown Auckland being sold and set for demolition.
Last year, Madame George and Pilkingtons Restaurant and Bar also closed.
SPQR reopened in March under new owners, hospitality business sisters Jessica and Bronwyn Payne, and a new name - Jacuzzi.