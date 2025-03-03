Advertisement
Popular Auckland eatery Monsoon Poon reveals it is set to close

NZ Herald
Popular downtown Auckland South-East Asian restaurant Monsoon Poon is set to close its doors in May. Photo / Monsoon Poon

A popular downtown Auckland eatery is set to close its doors almost 20 years after it opened.

In a post to social media on Monday afternoon, Southeast Asian restaurant Monsoon Poon owner Nicola Richards announced the closure with “mixed emotions”, saying it came as the building had sold and was set for demolition.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to all of our incredible staff, past and present, who have helped make this place what it is,” the post read.

“A huge thank you to our loyal customers, friends, and suppliers – your support has meant the world to us. We truly couldn’t have done it without you.”

Richards said the restaurant would have its final dinner service on May 3.

“Thank you for the laughter, the conversations, the cocktails, wines, and the shared meals. We will miss you all and will forever be grateful for the experiences and friendships that have come from this place. We hope you are able to make one or two last visits to enjoy your favourite dish or cocktail.”

One person commented, “Heartbroken, literal end of an era!

“Monsoon Poon set the foundation of BOTH my career AND family. My time as a poonie installed values of great service, effective leadership, efficiency and a passion for the customer experience. These values continue to carry through my working life today.”

Another said, “I am in disbelief. I have beyond so so many happy memories there, not least of which was my 50th birthday celebration. I will have to round up the troops for a last hoorah”.

Monsoon Poon opened on the corner of Custom St West and Lower Hobson St in downtown Auckland in 2005 and offers dishes from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, South China, Philippines and Indonesia.

It is the latest in a series of Auckland bars and restaurants to announce their closures.

Last month, Britomart’s Bar Non Solo and MoVida announced they were closing, with the owners wanting to explore new opportunities.

Last year, Madame George, SPQR and Pilkingtons Restaurant and Bar also closed.

