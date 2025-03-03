- Monsoon Poon, a popular Auckland eatery, will close on May 3 after nearly 20 years.
A popular downtown Auckland eatery is set to close its doors almost 20 years after it opened.
In a post to social media on Monday afternoon, Southeast Asian restaurant Monsoon Poon owner Nicola Richards announced the closure with “mixed emotions”, saying it came as the building had sold and was set for demolition.
“We want to express our deepest gratitude to all of our incredible staff, past and present, who have helped make this place what it is,” the post read.
“A huge thank you to our loyal customers, friends, and suppliers – your support has meant the world to us. We truly couldn’t have done it without you.”