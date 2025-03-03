Richards said the restaurant would have its final dinner service on May 3.

“Thank you for the laughter, the conversations, the cocktails, wines, and the shared meals. We will miss you all and will forever be grateful for the experiences and friendships that have come from this place. We hope you are able to make one or two last visits to enjoy your favourite dish or cocktail.”

One person commented, “Heartbroken, literal end of an era!

“Monsoon Poon set the foundation of BOTH my career AND family. My time as a poonie installed values of great service, effective leadership, efficiency and a passion for the customer experience. These values continue to carry through my working life today.”

Another said, “I am in disbelief. I have beyond so so many happy memories there, not least of which was my 50th birthday celebration. I will have to round up the troops for a last hoorah”.

Monsoon Poon opened on the corner of Custom St West and Lower Hobson St in downtown Auckland in 2005 and offers dishes from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, South China, Philippines and Indonesia.

It is the latest in a series of Auckland bars and restaurants to announce their closures.

Last month, Britomart’s Bar Non Solo and MoVida announced they were closing, with the owners wanting to explore new opportunities.

Last year, Madame George, SPQR and Pilkingtons Restaurant and Bar also closed.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.