Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle
Updated

Society Insider: Former MP Stuart Nash smooths Golden Visas for wealthy; Is Xero founder Rod Drury the king of Queenstown?; Lux weddings for Sophie Heatly and Murray Crane

Ricardo Simich
By
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

Murray Crane recently got married in Auckland, while Tyler Martin and Sophie Heatley wed in Hawaii; former MP Stuart Nash, pictured with wife Sarah, has a new business helping the super wealthy relocate to New Zealand; Xero founder Rod Drury is making big moves in Queenstown. Photo / Herald composite

Murray Crane recently got married in Auckland, while Tyler Martin and Sophie Heatley wed in Hawaii; former MP Stuart Nash, pictured with wife Sarah, has a new business helping the super wealthy relocate to New Zealand; Xero founder Rod Drury is making big moves in Queenstown. Photo / Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, former MP Stuart Nash on his business that offers a high-end relocation service for wealthy individuals; Xero founder Rod Drury is heavily investing in Queenstown; Rich List daughter Sophie Heatley marries in Hawaii.

Stuart

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.