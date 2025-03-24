From coffee at Hugo’s to the best place for a book (and a negroni), Murray Crane tells Emma Gleason where he loves to go when he’s not on the shop floor.

In case you haven’t noticed, central Auckland has undergone seismic change in recent years. The City Rail Link is reshaping the city; Britomart and Commercial Bay have reimagined the waterfront; Strand Arcade is enjoying an innovative renaissance; and High St is busier than I’ve seen it in ages.

High St is one of Tāmaki Makaurau’s oldest apparel precincts, home over the years to posh mid-century salons, cutting-edge streetwear boutiques from the 1980s onwards, and zeitgeisty fashion designers.

Still there and still happy is Murray Crane. After 25 years of suiting up customers at Crane Brothers, he knows the area intimately and is happy to sing its praises.

The store is on the Shortland St end of the strip (its workroom and atelier are also on High St) in the 100-year-old Hotel DeBrett building.

“We’ve always been at our current address, which has a storied past that adds to the integrity of our brand,” Murray explains. “Most Aucklanders have De Brett stories; like all good landmarks it’s easily remembered and relatable.”

Murray Crane outside the store in 2005. Photo / Derek Henderson

The location is convenient. “Many of our clients work in professional services and creative industries, and we’ve always loved being in the CBD for that reason.”

It’s among a cohort of menswear stores in the surrounding blocks. Barkers is across the road at number one; Working Style and Rembrandt are around the corner; and Strangely Normal is ensconced on O’Connell St.

Crane Brothers has, after 25 years, found "its own tempo" and customers span old faces and first-timers alike.

“High St has a legacy as a hub for fashion and popular culture. It continues to attract new and long-standing clientele who appreciate its unique atmosphere for all the reasons we discuss,” says Murray. “Time brings its own fabric and you can definitely scrape back the layers with High St.”

Murray Crane in 2005 at Crane Brothers' High St office. Photo / Kenny Rodger

He’s seen the central city dress code change dramatically in recent years. “These days, the CBD leans toward smart-casual, but our clients still appreciate a tailored edge. In summer, lighter fabrics and relaxed fits dominate, reflecting the warmer climate and the social nature of the season.”

Those warm months are a busy time for them. “People tend to have more social engagements, which creates demand for something new,” he says. “There’s always an increased need for wedding and party attire, as well as a general wardrobe refresh.”

With summer over and employees back on the tools – and, for an increasing number, back to the physical office – the city is busier than ever. Queen St, High St and downtown are a bustle of workers, residents, students and tourists.

While other local apparel retailers have relocated around the CBD – Juliette Hogan recently moved from Britomart to Commercial Bay, taking over the old Kate Sylvester space – Murray’s happy on High St.

“I’ve never tired of our location, chosen for its rich, vibrant history and connection to Auckland’s retail, fashion, and commercial scene,” he says. “It’s a bustling urban environment and there is always something happening, good or bad, that adds to the ambience.”

The skyline and culture of Tāmaki Makaurau have changed radically during his life.

"While some favourite haunts are gone, the city retains its vibrancy and constant growth. I always enjoy walking on High St early in the morning when it's quiet. It holds many personal memories, both professional and social, as I've lived, worked, and relaxed in this area for a very long time."

He regularly frequents Hugo's Bistro on Shortland St. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mornings start at 7am. At Hugo’s Bistro for coffee and breakfast – I never know what I want to eat so they normally make that decision for me. I rarely stop for lunch – it’s generally a disparate and shameful array of whatever’s available at 3pm. After nearly 35 years of working on High St, the options, however good, feel too familiar.

For a drink after work: Little Culprit for a negroni, The Occidental, or Panacea are ideal for unwinding.

In no particular order, my favourite spots for dining include: Gilt for Josh’s food, Hugo’s Bistro for breakfast, The White Lady for a late-night burger, and Cocoa Wild for anything they make as it is all amazing. For daytime coffee, Dose and Rumours are my go-to places.

The food at Josh and Helen Emett's O'Connell St restaurant Gilt is a favourite. Photo / Babiche Martens

For inspiration: The Art Gallery is always worth a visit. Unfortunately, there aren’t many galleries on High St these days, but Karangahape Rd is very close – especially with the new City Rail. Michael Lett would always top my list. Most of my inspiration, however, comes from books, so Unity Books remains a firm favourite. Great people and a truly world-class selection.

Much like myself, many of Auckland’s best features are its oldest. Albert and Myers Parks always appeal, as does Emily Place and the university grounds. Auckland’s blend of modern and historic architecture stands out, especially its heritage spaces and buildings. High St remains a favourite for its relatively unspoiled charm, with its narrow laneways and sense of history.

Auckland truly is a multicultural city. Which is something I deeply cherish and celebrate. It offers a dynamic mix of culture, style, and community, with a vibrancy rooted in its blend of urban culture, natural beauty, and creative spirit.

