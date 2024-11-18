European style with an Antipodean approach is the connecting thread between these two menswear leaders.

Trans-Tasman collaborations have long helped provide something of a support system for Australian and New Zealand fashion designers and retailers, and last week’s arrival of Melbourne-based luxury menswear designer Christian Kimber and his collection at local menswear stalwart Crane Brothers, is a welcome reminder of how those AU-NZ connections continue to play a vital part in the success of our local retail scene.

Christian Kimber. Photo / Dylan Martin

For the first time, Christian’s brand of classic European tailoring combined with a louche Australian spirit is available to buy exclusively in New Zealand from Crane Brothers, marking a fresh partnership that offers a unique point of difference for New Zealand men. There are parallels between the two brands too – both are designed in-house and made in Italy using the best possible fabrics.

“We’re thrilled to bring Christian Kimber’s designs to Auckland,” says Murray. “His vision for menswear seamlessly complements Crane Brothers’ dedication to providing exceptional, meticulously crafted pieces that embody both style and substance.”

To help celebrate the launch, Christian visited Auckland last week and celebrated with an intimate dinner at Viva Top 60 restaurant Cazador.

Christian Kimber adds, “It’s an honour to have my collections featured by Crane Brothers, a globally respected menswear retailer known for their commitment to quality and timeless style.”

A selection of Christian Kimber shirts is available now at Crane Brothers. Photo / Dylan Martin

In a year where we’ve seen several womenswear designers such as Adrienne Winkelmann and Kate Sylvester announce their retirement, the local menswear scene remains small. Crane Brothers founder and director Murray Crane celebrated the brand’s 25th anniversary this year, marked by a renovation at the brand’s flagship High Street store, along with a new design laureate in partnership with The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi.

In 2022, the brand opened a second Auckland store at 271 Ponsonby Road dedicated to more ‘lifestyle’ focused wardrobe items, which Murray explained at the time was in response to the changing way men were dressing.

“The main motivation was to be able to showcase what we’ve been working so hard on and that was developing new products and collections attuned to the changing ways our clients are dressing now,” he explained to Viva.

“Men are finding it challenging to transition from a suit and tie to something that’s more casual and still looks good around the clock, and our Ponsonby store will be able to showcase this and complement our offering in the city.”

A casual take on European shapes and textures makes the brand a perfect fit for Antipodean men.

Featuring a selection of Christian’s latest collection, the offering is a welcome complement to Crane Brothers’ bespoke tailoring and European imports, with Christian’s debut in New Zealand including the brand’s spring/summer collection including knit polo shirts, signature soft tailoring, versatile workwear jackets and luxurious cotton shirts.

The brand is no stranger to the local market though, having first debuted at former menswear retailers Gubb & Mackie in 2015 with a small collection of shoes. It has also been worn by several high-profile men over the years including Succession star Brian Cox and Australian rules footballer Darcy Moore.

Last year, we caught up with the designer ahead of his runway show at Australian Fashion Week, explaining the ethos behind the brand and its distinctive aesthetic, along with working closely with wife and business partner Ren.

“What I design for and sell my clients is confidence to be in their environment and feel the best version of themselves they can be. The fact that clothing has the power to do that will never not be inspiring to me as a designer.”

Christian Kimber's collection is now available in-store and online at Crane Brothers.

