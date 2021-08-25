Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Drury family sells A$300 million in Xero shares

3 minutes to read
Xero founder Rod Drury and his ex-partner Anna Stuck have sold down another parcel of shares in Xero. Photo / NZME

Xero founder Rod Drury and his ex-partner Anna Stuck have sold down another parcel of shares in Xero. Photo / NZME

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

Rod Drury and his ex-partner Anna Stuck are said to have sold two million shares in Xero worth around $313 million.

The block trade was done via Goldman Sachs at A$150 apiece valuing the share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.