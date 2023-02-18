Vaughan Mabee, the executive chef at Amisfield Restaurant in Queenstown, once pondered opening a restaurant in the Far North. Photo / Supplied

Vaughan Mabee, the executive chef at Amisfield Restaurant in Queenstown, once pondered opening a restaurant in the Far North. Photo / Supplied





MasterChef NZ judge Vaughan Mabee married late last month in a fabulous South Island beach wedding setting.

The 42-year-old tied the knot with Julia Yamamoto-Evans, 25, whom he met in 2018 at Amisfield Restaurant in Queenstown, where he is executive chef.

Yamamoto-Evans was born in Tokyo and moved to New Zealand at the age of 15 and attended high school in Hawke’s Bay.

The part-time model worked in Japan and the US before reconnecting when Yamamoto-Evans came back to Queenstown in 2020.

The pair reconnected when Yamamoto-Evans came back to Queenstown in 2020 and Mabee surprised her with a proposal last year in Rarotonga.

The pair are definitely the “first couple” of one of New Zealand’s most highly regarded restaurants. Yamamoto-Evans is also front-of-house at Amisfield.

Fellow MasterChef NZ judges and A-list foodies Nadia Lim and Michael Dearth attended the wedding with spouses Carlos Bagrie and Annette Dearth.

The groom wore a classic tuxedo and the bride looked stunning in a gown designed by Juliette Hogan. Mabee’s 6-year-old son, Milton, was the ring bearer.

“Our wedding was spectacular,” Mabee tells Spy.

“It was on private land, on the beach in one of the most beautiful places in the South Island called Glendhu.”

The couple say they basically set up a mini village in the middle of nowhere with luxurious marquees for the wedding banquet.

Dinner was created by the Amisfield team of course, who served an elaborate rustic seven-course menu using NZ ingredients - a trademark of the world-renowned chef.

For after dinner, they had designed a huge outdoor lounge, complete with leather couches and Egyptian rugs.

“We had an outdoor kitchen, bar, dance floor and a stage where P Digsss from Shapeshifter played into the wee hours of the morning,” says Mabee.

Their honeymoon will have to wait - such is life with hospitality - but they are planning to go to Japan later this year.

Last year they had a “pre-moon” when they travelled to Spain for three weeks just days after Mabee was nominated for The Best Chef Awards in Madrid.

Before coming back to live in Godzone and choosing the south to set up base, Mabee lived and worked in some of the world’s best restaurants in the US, Denmark and Spain.

In Spain, Mabee was thrilled for Yamamoto-Evans to meet hospitality friends in Madrid whom he hadn’t seen in a decade.

They then spent time in San Sebastian, revisiting 3 Michelin-star restaurant Martin Berasategui, (where Mabee worked for several years,) and finishing their holiday in Barcelona.

“We were wined and dined in many 3-star restaurants and it was a very inspirational trip,” says Mabee.

There is no word yet on the next series of MasterChef NZ in the south, but Mabee has plenty on his plate and is in demand.

Late last year Amisfield was named in publication The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and in the Cuisine Good Food Awards it has been awarded three hats for the past five years, named restaurant of the year for two consecutive years, and Mabee has been received the award for innovation for the past two years also.

Mabee is excited to be part of the Chef’s Series for the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival next month.

“Amisfield is taking over Victor Churchill hatted restaurant on March 28, showcasing a multi-course menu, matched to all of Amisfield’s wine cellar. The dinner is AUD$600 ($658) per head and is already sold out,” he says with pride.