Forestry Minister Stuart Nash’s future hangs in the balance this evening with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins reportedly considering his fate.

A new scandal relates to a pandemic-era commercial rent relief package.

In a newly emerged email, Nash wrote to senior business figures: “I am as annoyed (and surprised) about the final outcome of the ‘commercial rent relief package’ as you are.”

The email detailed Cabinet discussions and noted Nash’s personal disagreements with Cabinet colleagues.

The Cabinet Manual, which governs the conduct of Cabinet Ministers, states “discussion at Cabinet and Cabinet committee meetings is informal and confidential”.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister told Stuff Hipkins was “considering the implications of the email and will be making a decision on minister Nash’s future this evening”.

