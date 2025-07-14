Emergency services have been called to the Tauranga Bay Holiday Park. Photo / Google Maps

Person trapped, caravans lifted off ground amid strong wind gusts in Northland

Two caravans have been lifted and one person is trapped at a Northland holiday park in what is being described as a “mini tornado”.

One person is understood to be injured.

Fire and Emergency were called to Tauranga Bay Holiday Park about 9.15am today.

They had four appliances there.

St John’s were also at the scene.