Veuve Clicquot’s New Icons Collection Celebrates The Champagne House’s Innovative Spirit

Discover the new Veuve Clicquot Icons collection.

As the Champagne House that has won the most awards for creative and innovative design globally, Veuve Clicquot has left its mark on the world, continually reinventing itself for the past 250 years. In celebration of this heritage, Veuve Clicquot unveils “The Icons,” a collection of the House’s most emblematic objects, each of which tells a part of Veuve Clicquot’s story. Based on the House belief that highly functional packaging can be transformed into a unique, desirable object as an integral part of the brand’s art de vivre, these new products pay tribute to the House’s love for beautiful and functional objects, re-edited with sustainability in mind.

“The 250th anniversary of the House is an opportunity to share with the whole world our incredible heritage around the Clicquot culture and its exceptionally rich know-how and design,” says Jean-Marc Gallot, CEO of Veuve Clicquot.

Photo / Supplied

In 1805, Madame Clicquot took the reins of the House and became one of the first businesswomen of modern times, becoming known as “la grande dame de la Champagne”. The daring and creative entrepreneur revolutionised her industry, creating the first riddling table in 1816, and the first known blended rosé Champagne in history, in 1818. Prioritising both the palate and the eye, she also contributed to the design of the Champagne bottle as we know it.

Over the years, Veuve Clicquot has preserved this cultural heritage, by continuing to design exceptional objects and giftboxes, such as those in The Icons collection.

“The Icons makes the most of Veuve Clicquot’s ability to continually reinvent itself, to radiate across the world, and to open new pathways by forging unexpected partnerships,” explains Carole Bildé, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. “This collection is all about evolving, progressing, and reflecting, drawing inspiration from an historic heritage for a modern and contemporary vision.”

Photo / Supplied

The Icons collection features two innovative products. The first is the Clicquot Ice Jacket, created in collaboration with product design graduates from Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London. Inspired by divers’ wetsuits, this functional and fashionable pouch keeps your Champagne chilled for up to 60 minutes wherever you go. Launched in 2004, it has been redesigned to maintain its isotherm dimension, without any use of Neoprene material, and is now composed of 100% recycled plastic. Exclusive to Glengarry Wines, the Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Ice Jacket is $94.99; the Veuve Clicquot Rosé Ice Jacket is $109.

Rounding out The Icons duo of forward-thinking designs is the Clicquot Ice Box, inspired by Japanese origami. It opens like a flower, transforming from a presentation box into an ice bucket. Its new improved design is made from FSC-certified cardboard with an inner, waterproof layer composed of 70% recycled materials, and is reusable up to 10 times. This makes it not only a beautiful object but the most sustainable ice bucket in history. Exclusive to The Good Wine Co, the Veuve Clicquot Ice Box is $85.99.

Like all Veuve Clicquot products from now on, The Icons collection has been designed to last and is now plastic free, 100 per cent recyclable, with greenhouse gas emissions way inferior to the previous editions, in alignment with Veuve Clicquot commitments to reduce its emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

We think that deserves celebrating with a glass of Champagne and where better to raise a toast than the Veuve Clicquot Pop-Up Champagne Bar at Smith & Caughey’s Queen Street. Open daily from 11am until February, it’s a chance to luxuriate in the world of Veuve Clicquot as it celebrates its anniversary, and the impact it has made not only on the world of Champagne, but design and sustainability.