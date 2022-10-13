Des Harris will be cooking alongside Central Fire Station owner and chef Sam Clark ata F.A.W.C! event Hats off to Des on November 9. Photo / Supplied.

Des Harris' 25-year career has seen him cooking in some of the finest restaurants in New Zealand.

On November 9, as part of Summer F.A.W.C! 2022, he will be preparing a six-course degustation meal alongside Central Fire Station owner and chef Sam Clark.

Des was Sam's mentor when they worked together in Auckland's fine dining establishment Clooney's.

Together they will be serving diners three courses each alongside four Hawke's Bay wines at the Central Fire Station in Napier at an event called Hats off to Des.

Linda Hall asked Des some questions ahead of his visit to Hawke's Bay.

Is this your first F.A.W.C!?

Yes, I am thrilled to be cooking with Sam again.

What do you think of Hawke's Bay's produce?

Your growing conditions/climate is as good as it gets. I have been purchasing produce and protein from Hawke's Bay for years.

Can you give us a hint about what you and Sam will be serving at Hats off to Des.

Absolutely delicious food

An example of Des Harris' delicious food. Photo / Supplied

What or who was it that made you think 'I want to be a chef'?

My grandparents. My grandmother was a wonderful cook and, as kids, we were encouraged to help with things like preserving/bottling her own fruit and preparing the vegetables that grandad had grown.

Have you got an embarrassing moment in the kitchen?

A long time ago I was on the pasta station and somebody had chalk served to them in a dish I prepared. The chalkboard was moved after that.

What achievement are you most proud of during your career as a chef?

Picking up chef of the year award for Cuisine magazine's "good food guide".

What's the secret to beautiful plating?

Let the ingredients shine through perfect preparation and keeping it clean and simple.

If you had to make a meal for four in half an hour, what would it be?

We eat a lot of salads and wrap-style dishes at home with grilled proteins and vegetables. Simple and fresh.

When you walk into a kitchen to start preparing a meal, what's the first thing you reach for — after your apron?

I always wash my hands first. Usually, it would be setting up a cutting board on a damp tea towel so it doesn't slip and grabbing a knife.

What advice would you give someone thinking of becoming a chef?

Cooking must be your hobby and your passion. It makes all of the hours of toil and application tolerable.

To book tickets and find out what other events are on at this year's Summer F.A.W.C! go to fawc.co.nz