“I know we will be sleep deprived but hope to get some sleep on the plane,” she wrote, adding multiple people could share the driving. Within four hours, she had an almost unanimous answer from 88 Kiwis and travellers who commented: Yes, the plan was crazy.

Several pointed out how the American admitted her group would be sleep-deprived in the post.

“You’ve answered your own question. You’ll be sleep deprived,” wrote a user named Claire.

“You say you have multiple drivers like it’s a good thing but you’ll all be sleep deprived!” another added, adding they should “be a safe tourist, not a dead one”.

“Yes you are crazy car crash waiting to happen,” one person warned, while another said their father worked as a paramedic and many fatal tourist car crashes he attended were people “fresh off the plane”.

Many locals said even they wouldn’t attempt just a big day of driving and activities and others urged them to remember they would be driving on the “wrong” side of the road in Aotearoa.

“You’ll be trying to get used to driving on the other side of the road after a long haul flight while your body clock is trying to adjust,” wrote Frank, who encouraged them to take it easy on the first day.

Susan added that adjusting to the steering wheel being on the other side, slightly different road rules and markings also require “intense concentration”.

Many said, safety aside, the itinerary wouldn’t be very enjoyable.

“Road safety is one thing but the Hobbiton tour is an active walking tour...not something I’d want to do exhausted,” wrote Tania.

Another said it was a “waste of money” as they would feel “miserable” on the tour because of exhaustion.

Americans describe advice as ‘alarmist’

Only two people said the woman should go ahead with her plan and both appeared to be from the US. One said if the group got enough sleep on the flight, they would be totally fine to drive.

“Don’t waste your time,” she wrote.

The other said they did a similar thing and had “no problem at all” driving straight to Rotorua and doing activities.

“I was glad I didn’t listen to all of the alarmist comments on here and we didn’t waste a day having around Auckland,” she wrote. “We got good sleep on the plane, are active people, and had two drivers – although one did the driving to Rotorua”.

New Zealand Transport Agency offers advice

Fatigued drivers cause many fatal crashes in Aotearoa, according to the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA).

As a result, the organisation has a page dedicated to the topic, including advice for avoiding driver fatigue.

NZTA suggests getting a good sleep the night before (preferably eight hours, it states) but also warns against “driving during the hours when you’re normally sleeping”.

A spokesperson said NZTA typically urges tourists to take time to understand the road rules as they can be different.

They also encourage people to be well-rested and have plenty of time to reach their destinations.