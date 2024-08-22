“To all our valued customers, thank you for your unwavering support. We hope to see you soon at our other venues within @commercial_bay; @gochugotyou and @gemmi__akl , where our team will continue to offer the exceptional food and service you’ve come to love.”

New Zealand chef and restaurateur Peter Gordon offered his condolences to the team, commenting: “I’m so sorry to read this. Thanks for all you did”.

Auckland-based food blogger Jean Lean - who goes by the username @leaneatsalot - also weighed in, writing: “Very sad to hear team, thank you for the amazing food and memories”.

“So sorry to hear this guys. You made beautiful food. Best wishes,” added New Zealand shoe and accessory designer, Nicole Rebstock.

Poni announced its closure on August 22. Photo / @poni_akl

The Pōni website has since been updated with a notice of its closure, with the homepage currently reading: “PONI is permanently closed. Please visit our other venues within Commercial Bay. Gochu and Gemmi would love to host your next dining experience or events.

“Thank you once again for being a part of our journey.”

Originally known as The Poni Room, the current iteration of Pōni was the brainchild of award-winning Auckland-based restaurateur David Lee, who took the reins in 2021.

The revamped restaurant came under the umbrella of Lee’s hospitality enterprise Namu Group, its sister restaurants including the likes of Aigo Noodle Bar in Ponsonby, The Candy Shop in Newmarket and Crack Chicken in Wellington. The group also owns Gemmi, an Italian spot in the Commercial Bay precinct that opened its doors last year.

Namu Group is also behind Tobi in Ponsonby, a relatively new venue helmed by popular foodie influencer (and the group’s operations manager), Albert Cho.

Like Gemmi, the restaurant is a deviation from Namu and Lee’s penchant for Asian-fusion establishments, instead presenting a menu of European bistro classics with Kiwi elements.

Pōni’s announcement noted that a new “modern Chinese fusion restaurant” operated by Namu is set to open later this year.

In July, a Restaurant Association survey found hospitality businesses were reporting lower revenue, fewer customers, and greater strain on their mental health.

A total of 78% of businesses in Auckland and 76% throughout New Zealand reported “worse or significantly worse” revenue compared to last year, with a drop in customers cited as the most significant issue.

Many business owners remain pessimistic about the industry’s future, the survey found, with 42% of Auckland businesses and 31% of those nationwide expecting conditions to “deteriorate” over the coming year.

Pōni is just one of many restaurants to close their doors in 2024. Among the most popular eateries and chains to shut up shop include Madame George, Pilkingtons Restaurant and Bar, SPQR, Homeland and Lord of the Fries.

Although times are tough for the hospitality industry, Auckland has seen several new openings this year to help fill the gaps in the city’s culinary scene. Among the new kids on the block are Parnell’s Rhu, San Ray, the successor to Orphans Kitchen, on Ponsonby Rd, and other popular Ponsonby haunts Beau Deli and Bodega.